Rob Lowe on Fatherhood

“Never compare your insides to someone else’s outsides.”
For some time now, we have been at an age when good friends are sending their last children off to college. I have read their tearful, hopeful posts, and I have comforted them as they weep and worry, but having never experienced that particular situation myself, I don’t think I 100% got it. I always thought there should be more relief than loss, more celebration than consternation, more pride than panic. After all, my friends are sending their progeny out into the world for which they have been preparing them since birth. Isn’t that what they’ve been working for all these years?
Then I read this piece written by Rob Lowe for Slate Magazine, and I cried along with him. Lowe succeeded in making me understand how difficult it is to let your children stop being children. I’m sorry, friends, that I didn’t get it before.
“…standing among the accumulation of the life of a little boy he no longer is, I look at my own young doppelgänger and realize: it’s me who has become a boy again. All my heavy-chested sadness, loss and longing to hold on to things as they used to be are back, sweeping over me as they did when I was a child.”
Today seemed like the right time to share this lovely article. Go get yourself some tissues. You’re going to need them.
Happy Father’s Day, lovelies.
June 17, 2018 at 7:49 am
I’ve not yet reached that milestone with any of my kids but I’m anticipating it being as bittersweet as other phases and transitions have been. I’m always excited for what the next stage holds for them but I think the slight twinge of sadness comes from appreciating how fleeting their childhoods are overall when you realize how brief each stage is.
LikeLiked by 1 person
June 17, 2018 at 11:15 am
Undoubtedly. Even when it marks a good milestone, the passage of time can make people so sad. And change is hard.
LikeLiked by 1 person
June 17, 2018 at 8:00 am
This was good. Maybe Mr. Lowe has grown up himself.
LikeLiked by 2 people
June 17, 2018 at 11:15 am
I believe he turned out to be a lovely, kind man, and a very talented actor.
LikeLiked by 1 person
June 17, 2018 at 9:11 am
A great tribute.
LikeLiked by 1 person
June 17, 2018 at 11:16 am
I had no idea he would be such a good writer!
LikeLike
June 17, 2018 at 9:17 am
So sweet and poignant. I didn’t think I would make it when I sent my oldest to college 2 years ago. But time marches on no matter if we are ready or not.
LikeLiked by 1 person
June 17, 2018 at 11:16 am
Boy, is that ever the truth!
LikeLike
June 17, 2018 at 9:24 am
Okay I had to be creepy and stalk the Lowe family. Matthew his oldest is now a law student and his youngest is a student at Stanford. I don’t always have much use for the ramblings of celebrities, but who would ever have thought I would be nodding along to something that Rob Lowe wrote, about parenting of all things. He’s more than just a pretty face.
LikeLiked by 1 person
June 17, 2018 at 11:18 am
I didn’t realize gems written it so long ago! I’m so glad he turned out so well…
LikeLike