My OBT

My daily quest for One Beautiful Thing (OBT)

Kansas Cactus

by

steel

Desert Steel Co.

Wichita, Kansas natives, father and son-in-law team Eric Carroll and Richard Turner, fell in love with the style and natural iconography of the American Southwest. They call their company Desert Steel, and unlike the real thing, their beautiful creations are built to withstand all climates, not just the dry, hot regions where their inspirations grow. And if you do happen to live someplace hot and dry and vulnerable to drought, these plants never need watering!

Starting with a flat, thin sheet of steel, Carroll and Turner then cut and fold and weld until the metal convincingly resembles cacti, palm trees, and the like. Their creations come in a wide range of options from simple decorative sculpture to functional outdoor pieces like torches and bird feeders. I think their work is really beautiful, and I’d be proud to have them in my garden!

You can purchase Desert Steel’s stunning metalwork on their website.

All images property of Desert Steel Co.

 

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

10 thoughts on “Kansas Cactus

  1. bcparkison
    June 16, 2018 at 7:24 am

    My goodness…they do look real. I love the bird feeders.

  2. K.M. Sutton
    June 16, 2018 at 11:35 am

    These are SO pretty! ❤

  3. Laura (PA Pict)
    June 16, 2018 at 12:21 pm

    These are fabulous! I especially love the cacti. Those impress me as the perfect meeting between form, material, and function.

  4. Robin @ Imperial Crochet
    June 16, 2018 at 12:22 pm

    The Palm trees are amazing but a little out of my price range. 🙂 I’ll stop back there after I hit the lottery.

