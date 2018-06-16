Kansas Cactus

Wichita, Kansas natives, father and son-in-law team Eric Carroll and Richard Turner, fell in love with the style and natural iconography of the American Southwest. They call their company Desert Steel, and unlike the real thing, their beautiful creations are built to withstand all climates, not just the dry, hot regions where their inspirations grow. And if you do happen to live someplace hot and dry and vulnerable to drought, these plants never need watering!

Starting with a flat, thin sheet of steel, Carroll and Turner then cut and fold and weld until the metal convincingly resembles cacti, palm trees, and the like. Their creations come in a wide range of options from simple decorative sculpture to functional outdoor pieces like torches and bird feeders. I think their work is really beautiful, and I’d be proud to have them in my garden!

You can purchase Desert Steel’s stunning metalwork on their website.

All images property of Desert Steel Co.