“I see my work at the intersection of design, architecture, and geometry, and I am inspired by the basic elements of art: light, color, line and texture.”

Virginia Beach artist Lisa Ashinoff’s work is immediately cheering. She has the remarkable talent of making cityscapes upbeat and cute. It all looks to me like Seattle or San Francisco on a sunny day (in the fifties). I really love her pop-art/mid-century modern vibe, and her creative use of color and depth and white space.

“My use of white lines in my artwork is my way of echoing the need for natural light. I grew up watching The Jetsons, sitting on red shag carpet in a room with heavy wood paneling. The color of the kitchen was sunflower yellow- everywhere- and we ate dinner on a Saarinen tulip dining set. These styles were not en vogue then. Thus, nostalgia is ingrained in my design style.

Ashinoff reports that her current style was initially inspired by Paul Klee’s painting Highways and Byways. Her first architectural painting was intended as a tribute to that work. Eventually, her work evolved into something entirely her own, but Klee’s inspiration has never left her.

