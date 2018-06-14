Etsomnia™ 187: Surf’s Up

“Great surfer gift” from someone who clearly has some deep-seated issues with surfers…
Summer in New York is both good and bad. There’s the endless search for the air conditioned subway cars, trying not to breathe in near ripe-smelling commuters, long lines at Emack & Bolio’s, flop-sweating on your way to work, then freezing once you get to the office. But there are great things about it, too. Sipping a perfectly chilled rosé while watching the world go by, the Mermaid Parade, street festivals every weekend, frolicking kids and dogs, overflowing green spaces (the UES has its upside), and surfing. You read right. Rockaway Beach, near our house, is pretty well known for its surfer community, so I thought it was time to do a surfing post. And I found a lot to love this week!
These would be so successful on the Rockaway boardwalk! 4′ chalkboard surfboard signs by SurfboardBeachArt
Steps to Etsy success. 1. Make halfway decent ocean painting. 2. Ruin it by gluing on unnecessary stuff. 3. Success!
I have said before that one of the keys to yarn arts is knowing when to stop. This crocheter stopped too soon.
How fun is this? Cookie cutters that make cookie shapes that fit into each other like puzzle pieces! By KatoBakingSupplies
This is called a “floozie.” Named, I assume, after the women who are willing to carry them.
What do you have to be smoking for this to make sense?
Beloved used to fall asleep during one nature documentary and wake up during another. As a result, she sometimes got her facts tangled. I assume that’s what happened here.
I used to put my daughter in this position when she had gas. Never on a surfboard, though.
That floozie definitely looks like something you would find in one of those gift shops with a shark mouth entryway.
Exactly! Tourist junk.
