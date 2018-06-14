Etsomnia™ 187: Surf’s Up

Et·som·ni·a (/etˈsämnēə/), noun, 1. a sleep disorder caused by obsessive Etsy browsing. 2. The surprising arrival of weird handmade merchandise ordered when one is only half conscious. (True story.) 3. An excuse for me to be an obnoxious, snarky New Yorker once per week.

Summer in New York is both good and bad. There’s the endless search for the air conditioned subway cars, trying not to breathe in near ripe-smelling commuters, long lines at Emack & Bolio’s, flop-sweating on your way to work, then freezing once you get to the office. But there are great things about it, too. Sipping a perfectly chilled rosé while watching the world go by, the Mermaid Parade, street festivals every weekend, frolicking kids and dogs, overflowing green spaces (the UES has its upside), and surfing. You read right. Rockaway Beach, near our house, is pretty well known for its surfer community, so I thought it was time to do a surfing post. And I found a lot to love this week!

For more Etsy fun, check out all my weekly Etsomnia™ posts!