Etsomnia™ 187: Surf’s Up

“Great surfer gift” from someone who clearly has some deep-seated issues with surfers…

Et·som·ni·a (/etˈsämnēə/), noun, 1. a sleep disorder caused by obsessive Etsy browsing. 2. The surprising arrival of weird handmade merchandise ordered when one is only half conscious. (True story.) 3. An excuse for me to be an obnoxious, snarky New Yorker once per week.

Summer in New York is both good and bad. There’s the endless search for the air conditioned subway cars, trying not to breathe in near ripe-smelling commuters, long lines at Emack & Bolio’s, flop-sweating on your way to work, then freezing once you get to the office. But there are great things about it, too. Sipping a perfectly chilled rosé while watching the world go by, the Mermaid Parade, street festivals every weekend, frolicking kids and dogs, overflowing green spaces (the UES has its upside), and surfing. You read right. Rockaway Beach, near our house, is pretty well known for its surfer community, so I thought it was time to do a surfing post. And I found a lot to love this week!

These would be so successful on the Rockaway boardwalk! 4′ chalkboard surfboard signs by SurfboardBeachArt

Steps to Etsy success. 1. Make halfway decent ocean painting. 2. Ruin it by gluing on unnecessary stuff. 3. Success!

I have said before that one of the keys to yarn arts is knowing when to stop. This crocheter stopped too soon.

How fun is this? Cookie cutters that make cookie shapes that fit into each other like puzzle pieces! By KatoBakingSupplies

This is called a “floozie.” Named, I assume, after the women who are willing to carry them.

What do you have to be smoking for this to make sense?

I am OBSESSED with this table and stools by DimensionalStudios

Beloved used to fall asleep during one nature documentary and wake up during another. As a result, she sometimes got her facts tangled. I assume that’s what happened here.

Are we sure those are surfboards?

Well, that’s certainly true. By RealPeopleGoods

I used to put my daughter in this position when she had gas. Never on a surfboard, though.

Furnished surf shack doll house. Why can’t I live there? By MyDeliciousBliss

  1. L. Stevens
    June 14, 2018 at 6:46 am

    That floozie definitely looks like something you would find in one of those gift shops with a shark mouth entryway.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

