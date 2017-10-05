Etsomnia™ 156: Knitmares

Et·som·ni·a (/etˈsämnēə/), noun, 1. a sleep disorder caused by obsessive Etsy browsing. 2. The surprising arrival of weird handmade merchandise ordered when one is only half conscious. (True story.) 3. An excuse for me to be an obnoxious, snarky New Yorker once per week.

As much as I love summer – and that’s a lot – I do confess that the beginning of sweater weather gets me a little excited. No more thin fabrics, clinging to my every flaw. No more sweat stain anxiety or bathing suit panic. Now, I can crawl into a cardi and go back to pretending my body isn’t turning to pudding! But though I love sweaters, today’s “celebration” of Etsy’s sweaters and cold-weather accessories is so rough, I may have to move to warmer climes.

For more Etsy fun, check out all my weekly Etsomnia™ posts!