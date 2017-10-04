Flapper Finery

For as long as I can remember, I have been obsessed with Art Deco-era jewelry. It’s been going on so long, I may have actually been born this way. Perhaps I’m a reincarnated flapper. Who knows? All I do know is that nothing speaks to me like the lines of a fine piece of nineteen twenties bling. So since I was recently reminded how many unbelievable Deco jewels I have saved on Pinterest (and I need to justify how much time I spend drooling over them), I thought I’d share with you some of my all-time favorite examples of high-end Art Deco jewelry.
The fine jewelry designers of the twenties relied heavily on a lot of the same materials, which included diamonds (always), emerald (often), onyx (regularly), along with sapphire, ruby, coral, and a slew of other semi-precious stones.
I had a terrible time restraining myself from including all my pictures. The only way I was able to cut this off at all was that you can see the rest – and there are many, many more – on my Pinterest board. It’s a sickness…
Nobody knows to whom the photos belong, because internet.
October 4, 2017 at 6:12 am
Beautiful! I love all things Art Deco.
October 4, 2017 at 6:59 am
Me, too. I had so much fun hunting for these things!
October 4, 2017 at 6:33 am
I LOVE that Chartreuse ring!
October 4, 2017 at 7:00 am
Amazing, isn’t it?
October 4, 2017 at 12:29 pm
Gorgeous examples of a wonderful era of design. Thanks. N.
October 4, 2017 at 12:47 pm
Thank you! I desperately want them all (and a life where I can wear them, too!).
October 4, 2017 at 2:18 pm
Well you know I’m going to love these because I love Art Deco shapes and I love bling. I think my favourite are those long rectangular pieces but I’ll take any of them really.
October 4, 2017 at 3:01 pm
Me, too. Believe me, if I won the lottery tomorrow, the first thing I’d do is run out and but the best piece of Art Deco jewelry I could get my hands on!
October 4, 2017 at 8:12 pm
My heart!!! These are SO gorgeous!
October 4, 2017 at 8:33 pm
They give me the vay-puhs!
