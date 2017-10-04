Flapper Finery

For as long as I can remember, I have been obsessed with Art Deco-era jewelry. It’s been going on so long, I may have actually been born this way. Perhaps I’m a reincarnated flapper. Who knows? All I do know is that nothing speaks to me like the lines of a fine piece of nineteen twenties bling. So since I was recently reminded how many unbelievable Deco jewels I have saved on Pinterest (and I need to justify how much time I spend drooling over them), I thought I’d share with you some of my all-time favorite examples of high-end Art Deco jewelry.

The fine jewelry designers of the twenties relied heavily on a lot of the same materials, which included diamonds (always), emerald (often), onyx (regularly), along with sapphire, ruby, coral, and a slew of other semi-precious stones.

I had a terrible time restraining myself from including all my pictures. The only way I was able to cut this off at all was that you can see the rest – and there are many, many more – on my Pinterest board. It’s a sickness…

