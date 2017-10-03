Shatter-Proof

My OBT

I am horrified by the violence going on in my country. I agree that thoughts and prayers are not enough, but I don’t know what else to do. My heart breaks for the people needlessly gunned down, and especially for their friends and families who have to try and make sense of it all. Desperately wishing for better days…

Korean textile artist Jessica Yoo takes silk and thread and creates something magical. The artist employs the traditional Korean fabric patchwork technique known as Jogakbo which involves piecing together used scraps of silk to make fabric wraps in which to carry everyday items. Far from everyday, Yoo has elevated the craft to a legitimate art, and an interior designer’s dream. Take a look at this:

And as entrancing as her dual-layered roll shades are, I’m equally blown away by her simple silk panels, which can be used as window coverings, room dividers, or wall art. They look so much like stained or painted glass, it’s hard to believe these works are instead sewn together. Her sewing skills are impeccable, and what an eye for shape and color!  I’m really impressed with Yoo’s artistry, and I hope she keeps coming up with wonderful designs.

You may look at all Yoo’s innovative designs on her website and on Etsy.

All images property of Jessica Yoo/Design Meem, used with permission.

 

 

