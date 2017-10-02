The Early Bird

“To create one’s own world takes courage.” –Georgia O’Keeffe
Today is my Baby Bird’s birthday, so I knew I wanted an avian theme. Although I had high expectations, nothing could have prepared me for the wonderful paintings of Kim Myers Smith. While I enjoyed looking through all of Myer Smith’s beautiful art, it was really her birds that most struck me. They are so full of personality, and so skillfully executed!
I don’t usually include long quotes from my subjects, but I was so charmed by the picture Myers Smith painted (see what I did there?) with her answers to my questions, I include it in its entirety.
“I’ve spent my life raising a family and building a business, TCG Advertising & Design (tcgad.com), for the last 27 years with very little time to have a “self.” A few years ago I realized that if I didn’t start creating my “self” I may never get around to it. I have always loved art, but doing graphic design for a business is very different than creating something just because it makes you happy, no outside editing, no filter. To make space for this in my life I get up at 5 am to paint. It has become a precious and wonderful way to begin each day.
“And, because I paint so early, with time constraints, I paint from photos. As luck would have it, I have a friend in my town who is a bird aficionado as well as a great photographer who allows me to paint from his photos. So painting birds has given me a convenient resource for reference to use to learn the craft of painting with oils. It takes away the pressure of deciding what to paint. I think my time restraints are a blessing because I don’t have time to feel blocked creatively. I don’t have time to even think about it. If I’m not sure what to paint, I just find a sweet bird and off I go! It’s been a great journey so far, and I feel that my style is developing while I’m busy painting. I begin each day with no editing, no filter, and go forward toward creating my world, my “self,” with courage.”
I really admire her commitment. The only time I am capable of creativity at 5 AM is when I’ve been up all night…
You can check out all of Myer Smith’s wonderful paintings in her Etsy shop.
All images property of Kim Myers Smith, used with permission.
A class artist, the truck seems to have a personality too.
I know just what you mean. I think the truck might be my fave!
Nothing like finding character where you least expect it.
Truth!
