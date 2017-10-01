…And This is the Steeple

I would love to hear what a therapist would make of my love for residences created out of former houses of worship… However, I think you’d have to be crazy not to love this one!

Located in the North East London borough of Waltham Forest, the this vacation home is available to be rented by the week. The residence, formerly known as Chingford chapel, comes with two bedrooms, each with an en-suite bathroom, a gracious open floor plan, and comes with baby grand piano, manicured gardens, and a dining room that comfortably seats 12. I don’t think I could live with the monochrome palette in my house, but as a holiday getaway, I think it could be be very restful.

The brain child of Brazilian interior designer Gianna Camilotti, the chapel loft is ideal for a small family reunion or a friends’ getaway. My friends and I would certainly be delighted to stay someplace so beautiful for such a reasonable sum!

You can rent the property for £898 per week or £3,900 per month through Portico.com.