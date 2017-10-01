My OBT

My daily quest for One Beautiful Thing (OBT)

…And This is the Steeple

by 12 Comments

church

Portico

I would love to hear what a therapist would make of my love for residences created out of former houses of worship… However, I think you’d have to be crazy not to love this one!

Located in the North East London borough of Waltham Forest, the this vacation home is available to be rented by the week. The residence, formerly known as Chingford chapel, comes with two bedrooms, each with an en-suite bathroom, a gracious open floor plan, and comes with baby grand piano, manicured gardens, and a dining room that comfortably seats 12. I don’t think I could live with the monochrome palette in my house, but as a holiday getaway, I think it could be be very restful.

The brain child of Brazilian interior designer Gianna Camilotti, the chapel loft is ideal for a small family reunion or a friends’ getaway. My friends and I would certainly be delighted to stay someplace so beautiful for such a reasonable sum!

You can rent the property for £898 per week or £3,900 per month through Portico.com.

chapel 1chapel 2chapel 3chapel 3achapel 4chapel 5chapel 6chapel 8chapel 9chapel 9achapel 10

 

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

12 thoughts on “…And This is the Steeple

Leave a comment

  1. Whitty Arts
    October 1, 2017 at 6:24 am

    Love the repurpose of the church into a home.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  2. Laura (PA Pict)
    October 1, 2017 at 8:29 am

    It’s gorgeous. I love that they’ve made features of original details in the ceilings and windows. A few churches near where I grew up (including the one my aunt married in) were converted to residential properties and I always thought it would be cool to live in one. My friend just moved to a house in the middle of a cemetery which I’m envious of too. Living in a converted church with a cemetery surrounding it would just be awesome.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  3. artfulblasphemer
    October 1, 2017 at 8:32 am

    Old churches, schools, train stations….I am smitten with what happens when they are turned into homes. My parents could have bought an old school building back when I was 12 and they didn’t. I’ve never quite gotten over the disappointment…..

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  4. healingpilgrim
    October 1, 2017 at 9:31 am

    An inspiring fusion of sacred and the everyday (with a twist of deluxe!)

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  5. Ellie
    October 1, 2017 at 9:46 am

    I am ready to book a flight to England! This is fantastic

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  6. Raylene
    October 1, 2017 at 4:20 pm

    Maybe it will surprise you to hear this Christian minister say, “I’m not really bothered by an old church building being re-purposed into housing.” Old chapels and churches have structural designs that are no longer considered conducive for modern worship services and human needs. So, while some church buildings may have been abandoned because the area’s number of Christians has dwindled, others may have simply been left in favor of a newer facility that better meets the congregation’s needs. So, while I’m not real crazy with the very modern interior in this remodeling (I would have loved something more in keeping with the building’s style), I love the idea of being able to live with those huge ornate windows! (Drool.)

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

What do you think?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s