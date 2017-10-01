…And This is the Steeple

I would love to hear what a therapist would make of my love for residences created out of former houses of worship… However, I think you’d have to be crazy not to love this one!
Located in the North East London borough of Waltham Forest, the this vacation home is available to be rented by the week. The residence, formerly known as Chingford chapel, comes with two bedrooms, each with an en-suite bathroom, a gracious open floor plan, and comes with baby grand piano, manicured gardens, and a dining room that comfortably seats 12. I don’t think I could live with the monochrome palette in my house, but as a holiday getaway, I think it could be be very restful.
The brain child of Brazilian interior designer Gianna Camilotti, the chapel loft is ideal for a small family reunion or a friends’ getaway. My friends and I would certainly be delighted to stay someplace so beautiful for such a reasonable sum!
You can rent the property for £898 per week or £3,900 per month through Portico.com.
October 1, 2017 at 6:24 am
Love the repurpose of the church into a home.
October 1, 2017 at 9:28 am
It really is gorgeous!
October 1, 2017 at 8:29 am
It’s gorgeous. I love that they’ve made features of original details in the ceilings and windows. A few churches near where I grew up (including the one my aunt married in) were converted to residential properties and I always thought it would be cool to live in one. My friend just moved to a house in the middle of a cemetery which I’m envious of too. Living in a converted church with a cemetery surrounding it would just be awesome.
October 1, 2017 at 9:29 am
I’m right there with you! The only thing I love more than old, repurposed architecture is cemeteries!
October 1, 2017 at 8:32 am
Old churches, schools, train stations….I am smitten with what happens when they are turned into homes. My parents could have bought an old school building back when I was 12 and they didn’t. I’ve never quite gotten over the disappointment…..
October 1, 2017 at 9:30 am
I wouldn’t have forgiven them either!
October 1, 2017 at 9:31 am
An inspiring fusion of sacred and the everyday (with a twist of deluxe!)
October 1, 2017 at 9:31 am
Beautifully said!
October 1, 2017 at 9:46 am
I am ready to book a flight to England! This is fantastic
October 1, 2017 at 11:57 am
Road trip!!!
October 1, 2017 at 4:20 pm
Maybe it will surprise you to hear this Christian minister say, “I’m not really bothered by an old church building being re-purposed into housing.” Old chapels and churches have structural designs that are no longer considered conducive for modern worship services and human needs. So, while some church buildings may have been abandoned because the area’s number of Christians has dwindled, others may have simply been left in favor of a newer facility that better meets the congregation’s needs. So, while I’m not real crazy with the very modern interior in this remodeling (I would have loved something more in keeping with the building’s style), I love the idea of being able to live with those huge ornate windows! (Drool.)
October 1, 2017 at 5:49 pm
I think that makes perfect sense! And I share your opinion about those glorious windows.
