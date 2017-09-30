My OBT

My daily quest for One Beautiful Thing (OBT)

Cats in Hats

by 11 Comments

cats 0

Ryen Blaschke & Shaina Fishman

Last weekend, we were on our way to a street fair downtown, so we took the train to Union Square. I saw that tents were set up on the 17th Street side and decided to investigate. It turned out to be an animal adoption fair. Oh, calamity! My sister-in-law and I kept having to retrieve our respective charges (my niece, my wife) from drooling over various dogs wearing “adopt me!” vests (the dogs, not our people). We’d nearly made it all the way through to the end, when my niece uttered yet another “awwwww,” and I turned to see kittens. Crates and crates of kittens. I felt myself being drawn in, powerless to stay away, when Beloved grabbed me by the scruff of my neck and dragged me away. That was a close one! I thought it would be better to view cute animals at a safe distance.

When fashion stylist Ryen Blaschke and photographer Shaina Fishman first met, they knew instantly that they wanted to work together. Given their interests, you might expect that they would want to work on a fashion-related project. Nope. Instead, they instantly conceived of a project to bring awareness to the often-overlooked issue of cat rescue. 3.4 Million cats enter shelters in the U.S. every year. Working in connection with Brooklyn Animal Action, Blaschke and Fishman are doing what they can to help some of those animals find homes.

You can follow Fishman and Blaschke on their respective websites.

All images property of Ryen Blaschke and Shaina Fishman.

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

11 thoughts on “Cats in Hats

Leave a comment

  1. Michele
    September 30, 2017 at 6:34 am

    Someone grab me by the scruff of the neck…..ahhhh so cute.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  2. Laura (PA Pict)
    September 30, 2017 at 8:09 am

    Oh my gosh. So cute. My kids and I all aaahed over every photo. Now they want to dress our cats up for Halloween. The cats will not comply.

    We also can’t go near adoption events. It’s so difficult not to want to scoop up all the cute fur balls. I have a particular affliction for “special” cats (like my three legged one) because I worry no one else will adopt them. If a cat is missing a limb, an eye, or an ear, I instantly think I need to adopt it. But two cats is all we can afford so I just need to avoid adoption events.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  3. Alison and Don
    September 30, 2017 at 10:39 am

    It’s a good thing I’m a long way from any kittens at the moment. Thank you for the totally heart-melting belly laugh ❤
    Alison

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  4. angelswhisper2011
    September 30, 2017 at 2:25 pm

    Pawsome! I have to get myself one 😀 Nice to meet you, Donna and thanks for following me 🙂 Pawkisses for a Happy Weekend 🙂 ❤

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  5. Don Royster
    September 30, 2017 at 4:44 pm

    There’s no way my cat Little Bear would be caught dead in a hat. Now she might put it on my head for a laugh.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  6. Song of the heart
    September 30, 2017 at 11:31 pm

    Please visit my blog at songoftheheartsite.wordpress.com …thank you.

    Like

    Reply

What do you think?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s