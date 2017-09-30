Cats in Hats

Last weekend, we were on our way to a street fair downtown, so we took the train to Union Square. I saw that tents were set up on the 17th Street side and decided to investigate. It turned out to be an animal adoption fair. Oh, calamity! My sister-in-law and I kept having to retrieve our respective charges (my niece, my wife) from drooling over various dogs wearing “adopt me!” vests (the dogs, not our people). We’d nearly made it all the way through to the end, when my niece uttered yet another “awwwww,” and I turned to see kittens. Crates and crates of kittens. I felt myself being drawn in, powerless to stay away, when Beloved grabbed me by the scruff of my neck and dragged me away. That was a close one! I thought it would be better to view cute animals at a safe distance.
When fashion stylist Ryen Blaschke and photographer Shaina Fishman first met, they knew instantly that they wanted to work together. Given their interests, you might expect that they would want to work on a fashion-related project. Nope. Instead, they instantly conceived of a project to bring awareness to the often-overlooked issue of cat rescue. 3.4 Million cats enter shelters in the U.S. every year. Working in connection with Brooklyn Animal Action, Blaschke and Fishman are doing what they can to help some of those animals find homes.
You can follow Fishman and Blaschke on their respective websites.
All images property of Ryen Blaschke and Shaina Fishman.
September 30, 2017 at 6:34 am
Someone grab me by the scruff of the neck…..ahhhh so cute.
LikeLiked by 1 person
September 30, 2017 at 10:29 am
I’m clearly getting pet-desperate.
LikeLike
September 30, 2017 at 8:09 am
Oh my gosh. So cute. My kids and I all aaahed over every photo. Now they want to dress our cats up for Halloween. The cats will not comply.
We also can’t go near adoption events. It’s so difficult not to want to scoop up all the cute fur balls. I have a particular affliction for “special” cats (like my three legged one) because I worry no one else will adopt them. If a cat is missing a limb, an eye, or an ear, I instantly think I need to adopt it. But two cats is all we can afford so I just need to avoid adoption events.
LikeLiked by 1 person
September 30, 2017 at 10:32 am
It was like turning a corner and finding yourself driving full speed through a multi-car pileup. Hazards on all sides. I was lucky to get out of there alive!
LikeLiked by 2 people
September 30, 2017 at 10:39 am
It’s a good thing I’m a long way from any kittens at the moment. Thank you for the totally heart-melting belly laugh ❤
Alison
LikeLiked by 1 person
September 30, 2017 at 2:25 pm
Pawsome! I have to get myself one 😀 Nice to meet you, Donna and thanks for following me 🙂 Pawkisses for a Happy Weekend 🙂 ❤
LikeLiked by 1 person
September 30, 2017 at 4:51 pm
Thanks! You, mew! (See what I did there?)
LikeLike
September 30, 2017 at 4:44 pm
There’s no way my cat Little Bear would be caught dead in a hat. Now she might put it on my head for a laugh.
LikeLiked by 1 person
September 30, 2017 at 4:52 pm
Ha! That’s fantastic! If it happens, I expect pictures…
LikeLiked by 1 person
September 30, 2017 at 11:31 pm
Please visit my blog at songoftheheartsite.wordpress.com …thank you.
LikeLike
September 30, 2017 at 11:45 pm
Thank you for the visit, but it’s kind of bad form to comment on my post only to promote your site.
LikeLike