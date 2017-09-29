“Slow crafter” Justyna Wołodkiewicz makes fun, sculptural hoop art in amazing color combinations, and I want them all! Her elements run the gamut from architectural to organic, but what they have in common is that they’re all fun to look at, and look like they’d be fun to touch, too. In addition to creating these wild and wonderful pieces, Wołodkiewicz also does custom work, and even offers PDFs and tutorials on how to make some of her creations. I asked the artist why she calls herself a slow crafter:

“slow because embroidery is slow in its nature. But also slow as opposite to quickly mass-produced in order to sell. Rarely repeating my own patterns. Created mindfully.”

I also asked Wolodkiewicz what inspired her, and this is what she told me:

“For my recent series of XXI century states of mind I’m mostly inspired by human nature. What we feel and what we are – life made up by our brains or brains shaped by life! The jungle of emotions- contrasting feelings, imperfections, beauty-…all wild human nature! I love to study it.”

I love the idea that this hoop art represents a state of mind. They really do look to me like creative thoughts taking shape (maybe as illustrated by Heinz Edelmann!).

Check out all of Wolodkiewicz’s beautiful wares in her Etsy shop, Nibyniebo.

All images property of Justyna Wołodkiewicz/Nibyniebo, used with permission.