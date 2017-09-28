The Edge of Adolescence

As you know, we’re on vacation this week, so Etsomnia™ is taking the week off. If you can’t live without it, go check out one of my early ones of which I am rather proud.Using a 19th century photo developing process that involves printing on glass and metal plates, Spanish photographer Jacqueline Roberts captures moving portraits of children at the magical moment when they are transitioning into adolescents. Her haunting photos are an exploration of the physical and emotional changes children go through as they grow up.

These soulful photos are published in her book “Nebula,” which can be purchased on Amazon.

You can follow Roberts on her website, Facebook, and Instagram.

All images property of Jacqueline Roberts.

(Via)