My OBT

My daily quest for One Beautiful Thing (OBT)

The Edge of Adolescence

by 3 Comments

collodion

Jacqueline Roberts

As you know, we’re on vacation this week, so Etsomnia™ is taking the week off. If you can’t live without it, go check out one of my early ones of which I am rather proud.Using a 19th century photo developing process that involves printing on glass and metal plates, Spanish photographer Jacqueline Roberts captures moving portraits of children at the magical moment when they are transitioning into adolescents. Her haunting photos are an exploration of the physical and emotional changes children go through as they grow up.

These soulful photos are published in her book “Nebula,” which can be purchased on Amazon.

You can follow Roberts on her website, Facebook, and Instagram.

All images property of Jacqueline Roberts.

roberts 1roberts 2roberts 2aroberts 3roberts 5roberts 6roberts 7roberts 7aroberts 8roberts 11roberts 14roberts 15roberts 16

(Via)

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

3 thoughts on “The Edge of Adolescence

Leave a comment

  1. Ellie
    September 28, 2017 at 8:44 am

    These are absolutely stunning! She truly captures that edge of childhood innocence verging into maturity.

    Like

    Reply
  2. Penny Wilson Writes
    September 28, 2017 at 8:59 am

    Donna, these are so beautiful! Thank you for sharing!

    Like

    Reply
  3. Penny Wilson Writes
    September 28, 2017 at 9:00 am

    Reblogged this on Penny Wilson Writes and commented:
    I just had to share this with you today. Beautiful photography; just exceptional! Thank you Donna for sharing!

    Like

    Reply

