Not-So-Crazy Cat Lady

Joanna Świrska

Polish artist Joanna Świrska A.K.A. DŻO LAMA describes herself as a painter, tattoo artist, traveler, and prospector. I want to focus today on her wonderfully-composed tattoo designs. Her sensitive combinations of flora and fauna, splashed with color, are really striking and unique.

“My biggest muse is psychedelia. My visions inspire the work, a controlled mess of surrealism with a lot of bright colors… My dreams come true every day.” -Joanna Świrska

I know that there can be a lot of angst and pain involved in the creation of art, but I secretly believe that some of the most beautiful works are made by who are made happy by what they do. Świrska’s favorite subject is cats, and her feline designs are particularly lovely. Hope you enjoy them as much as I did!

You can follow Świrska  on Instagram and Facebook.

All images property of Joanna Świrska.

Joanna Swirska

(Via)

  1. Laura (PA Pict)
    September 27, 2017 at 6:53 am

    Great designs. I like her style. The detailed line work with the pop of colour is really effective. If I show these to my cat crazy kids, they’ll end up wanting to be covered in cat tattoos.

  3. Ellie
    September 27, 2017 at 8:47 am

    So beautiful!! I love cats, but all of the animals are just fantastic.

  4. Anthony
    September 27, 2017 at 9:20 am

    Was that a raccoon in the blue one….or a cat with a mask? Some incredible work.

  5. Ellie P.
    September 27, 2017 at 9:38 am

    As gorgeous as they are, I’d prefer them on the wall, not on my skin. (I’m squeamish, what can I say! 😀 )

