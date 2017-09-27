Not-So-Crazy Cat Lady

Polish artist Joanna Świrska A.K.A. DŻO LAMA describes herself as a painter, tattoo artist, traveler, and prospector. I want to focus today on her wonderfully-composed tattoo designs. Her sensitive combinations of flora and fauna, splashed with color, are really striking and unique.

“My biggest muse is psychedelia. My visions inspire the work, a controlled mess of surrealism with a lot of bright colors… My dreams come true every day.” -Joanna Świrska

I know that there can be a lot of angst and pain involved in the creation of art, but I secretly believe that some of the most beautiful works are made by who are made happy by what they do. Świrska’s favorite subject is cats, and her feline designs are particularly lovely. Hope you enjoy them as much as I did!

You can follow Świrska on Instagram and Facebook.

All images property of Joanna Świrska.

Joanna Swirska

(Via)