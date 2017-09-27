Not-So-Crazy Cat Lady

Polish artist Joanna Świrska A.K.A. DŻO LAMA describes herself as a painter, tattoo artist, traveler, and prospector. I want to focus today on her wonderfully-composed tattoo designs. Her sensitive combinations of flora and fauna, splashed with color, are really striking and unique.
“My biggest muse is psychedelia. My visions inspire the work, a controlled mess of surrealism with a lot of bright colors… My dreams come true every day.” -Joanna Świrska
I know that there can be a lot of angst and pain involved in the creation of art, but I secretly believe that some of the most beautiful works are made by who are made happy by what they do. Świrska’s favorite subject is cats, and her feline designs are particularly lovely. Hope you enjoy them as much as I did!
You can follow Świrska on Instagram and Facebook.
All images property of Joanna Świrska.
(Via)
September 27, 2017 at 6:53 am
Great designs. I like her style. The detailed line work with the pop of colour is really effective. If I show these to my cat crazy kids, they’ll end up wanting to be covered in cat tattoos.
LikeLiked by 1 person
September 27, 2017 at 9:29 am
Maybe we could get her to make a line of temporary tattoos!
LikeLiked by 1 person
September 27, 2017 at 1:27 pm
That would be amazing!
LikeLiked by 1 person
September 27, 2017 at 8:31 am
A true artist. Lovely!
LikeLiked by 1 person
September 27, 2017 at 9:24 am
Isn’t she incredible? So glad you like her!
LikeLiked by 1 person
September 27, 2017 at 8:47 am
So beautiful!! I love cats, but all of the animals are just fantastic.
LikeLiked by 1 person
September 27, 2017 at 9:23 am
I love all her work, too!
LikeLike
September 27, 2017 at 9:20 am
Was that a raccoon in the blue one….or a cat with a mask? Some incredible work.
LikeLiked by 1 person
September 27, 2017 at 9:22 am
They really are amazing. I’d like them to hang on the wall!
LikeLiked by 2 people
September 27, 2017 at 9:38 am
As gorgeous as they are, I’d prefer them on the wall, not on my skin. (I’m squeamish, what can I say! 😀 )
LikeLiked by 1 person
September 27, 2017 at 1:39 pm
I’m all for tattoos, but I’m not sure I’d be ready to permanently commit to one of her designs. I do think they’re beautiful, though.
LikeLiked by 1 person