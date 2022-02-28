My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

8 Years!

Yesterday was the 8th Anniversary of the One Beautiful Thing blog! Today marks 8 years (and 1 day) of daily posts. There have been a few flubs, a few quickies, and a couple of posts that turned out to be a bad idea, but at least I’ve never missed a day! I even managed a couple of months of double posts during the early days of Covid.

As is my habit, here are a few posts that I loved and you may have missed. Enjoy!

Thank you for all your loyalty and engagement and support. Here’s to another 8 years!

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

6 thoughts on “8 Years!

  1. Anthony
    February 28, 2022 at 7:08 am

    Congratulations!! You’ve done a great job and as you were one of the earliest blogs I followed on this platform, I have always been glad you were here.

  2. yfaus
    February 28, 2022 at 8:25 am

    Kudos! I have enjoyed your posts big time….keep up the most wonderful work!

  3. bcparkison
    February 28, 2022 at 9:11 am

    Congrats my friend. You are right…Some of these I probably haven’t seen….but not for long. Have a great day.

  4. lois
    February 28, 2022 at 9:30 am

    BIG congratulations to you, Donna!! How you find what you find…..but always beautiful and amazing.

  5. janhaltn
    February 28, 2022 at 9:48 am

    I forgot who told me about this group, but have only been following Donna for about three years, maybe four. Today, don’t know what I would do without her daily post. She puts a smile on my face daily. I am just disappointed that with over 7000 followers so few comment on the posts. Hal

  6. Melba Christie at Poemattic
    February 28, 2022 at 11:46 am

    Congrats Donna! Always look forward to your posts.

