Yesterday was the 8th Anniversary of the One Beautiful Thing blog! Today marks 8 years (and 1 day) of daily posts. There have been a few flubs, a few quickies, and a couple of posts that turned out to be a bad idea, but at least I’ve never missed a day! I even managed a couple of months of double posts during the early days of Covid.
As is my habit, here are a few posts that I loved and you may have missed. Enjoy!
- Moving Day 2017
- Dancer Yanis Marshall
- Art Deco Jewelry
- My Favorite Musicals
- Silly Chairs
- My Beautiful Friend, Eric Hansen
- A Very Cool Schoolhouse Conversion
- Monet’s Garden at Giverny
- A Personal Adoption Story
- One of My Favorite Painters, Nick Patten
Thank you for all your loyalty and engagement and support. Here’s to another 8 years!
February 28, 2022 at 7:08 am
Congratulations!! You’ve done a great job and as you were one of the earliest blogs I followed on this platform, I have always been glad you were here.
February 28, 2022 at 8:25 am
Kudos! I have enjoyed your posts big time….keep up the most wonderful work!
February 28, 2022 at 9:11 am
Congrats my friend. You are right…Some of these I probably haven’t seen….but not for long. Have a great day.
February 28, 2022 at 9:30 am
BIG congratulations to you, Donna!! How you find what you find…..but always beautiful and amazing.
February 28, 2022 at 9:48 am
I forgot who told me about this group, but have only been following Donna for about three years, maybe four. Today, don’t know what I would do without her daily post. She puts a smile on my face daily. I am just disappointed that with over 7000 followers so few comment on the posts. Hal
February 28, 2022 at 11:46 am
Congrats Donna! Always look forward to your posts.
