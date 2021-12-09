My OBT

Pardon My Dust

As some of you may have noticed, a couple of rough draft posts appeared (then disappeared) on the blog this week. I am on the struggle bus, and I apologize that things are getting away from me.

I will endeavor to do better. In the meantime, I hope you enjoy the occasional peek behind the scenes…

XOXOZZZZZZZ

  1. janhaltn
    December 9, 2021 at 9:21 am

    When she gets to my age, she will learn time management. There are just so many hours in the day. The human body and my girls need some amount of sleep. You can’t go 24/7. I used to do that now and then but today, there is always tomorrow. PS: my girls are Molly a fox terrier mix and LoLa a pit bull mix. Molly and I are bed partners. They are “My girls”. Hal

  2. lois
    December 9, 2021 at 9:59 am

    You take care of you, Donna. XO

