My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

A Light Gone Out

by 2 Comments

Jeanne Robertson is someone whose humor has entertained me (and made me miss my mother) for many years. I have binged her comedy monologues over and over, and I never missed a new post.

Well, I just learned my dear Jeanne has left us, a little more than a month after her beloved Left Brain passed away. I want to share with you her last performance and a few heart-breaking-but-worthwhile moments from her last few months and her funeral. This remarkable woman left an amazing legacy, which includes her sweet and wonderful sons.

“Other speakers might be as witty as Jeanne. Some might even be as tall. (Barefooted with her hair “mashed” down, she’s 6’2″ in her size 11B stocking feet.) But nowhere will you find a speaker so adept at turning personal experiences into funny material that does more than elicit laughter. This Miss Congeniality winner in the Miss America Pageant, “Yearrrrrrrrrrrs ago,” quoting Jeanne, uses her down-home Southern drawl to leave her audiences laughing . . . and thinking about her message.”

My mother passed in 2012, and every time I listen to Jeanne Robertson’s stories, I laugh, and I think about how hard my mother would have laughed. I am grateful to Jeanne for all the humor and joy, and I hope she is still telling her stories in whatever comes next. I especially hope Mom finally gets to see her perform!

You can watch all of Jeanne Robertson’s remarkable videos on her YouTube channel and her very entertaining website.

DO NOT MISS Jeanne’s amazing performances. I have included a few of my favorite stories below her sons’ eulogies.

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

2 thoughts on “A Light Gone Out

Leave a comment

  1. janhaltn
    December 8, 2021 at 7:54 am

    Totally enjoyed it. Hal

    Like

    Reply

What do you think?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.