Today is a little personal. Actually, it’s a lot personal. Lovelies, a loyal reader and real (though Beloved would call her imaginary) friend has written a post about me! I am beyond flattered, and I thought I’d devote today’s post to her kind efforts.

“I discovered My OBT (One Beautiful Thing) in 2014, a few months after Donna Kramer launched it. I noticed that she regularly posts about my favorite interests: art, dance, humor, music, and photography, among other things. She’s introduced me to some of my favorite performers and artists. Her Etsomnia™ posts are a hoot, and her captions crack me up.



“Her About page explains that Donna started her blog after a difficult time in her life, because her doctor said she needed to reduce her stress. Her response was to look for one beautiful thing every day and create a post about it. Her stress-busters have blessed me and many other readers on a daily basis. I am so happy that Donna graciously agreed to be interviewed for ARHtistic License.“

If you had told me when I started that I would find people I love – actually LOVE – through my little blog, I would have laughed in your face. But this blog has given me so many unexpected gifts for which I am grateful. Thank you, Andrea, my friend, for your kindness and your humor and your constant support.

You can see my interview with my friend Andrea on her every-lovely ARHtistic License blog.