My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

Hedgehog Happy

by 2 Comments

hedgehog_azuki

My dears, I’m sorry. It’s 2 AM, I have to get up early for an apartment tour, and I am unable to write much of anything. So here’s something cute. I apologize for the dial-in. I’ll try to do better tomorrow.

You can find more of the adorable Monaka and Azuki on their Instagram.

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

2 thoughts on “Hedgehog Happy

Leave a comment

  2. swallowridge2
    December 8, 2021 at 6:51 am

    SQUEEEEEE! Monaka makes me so happy! I love the pic of her little paws! My brother and I had a hedgehog that my mother had inexplicably brought home to us his name was Brillo because my mother thought he looked like a Brillo pad. He was a sweetie. I don’t think we ever took any photos of him or any of our hamsters although after seeing Azuki and Monaka’s insta I wish I had something. Thanks for sharing the cuteness.

    Like

    Reply

What do you think?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.