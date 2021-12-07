The Art of Family

All the feels without words! The award-winning short animation Napo is about an elderly man with dementia who moves in with his daughter, and how his young grandson connects with him using art and memories. The film was directed by Brazilian Gustavo Ribeiro, who co-wrote it with Daniel Freire and Gabriela Antonia Rosa.

Napo shows the grandfather’s memories in cartoon form, drawn in the style of his grandson’s art. It’s a remarkably sensitive, creative way to tell a tough story, and I admit it made me cry a little.

You can learn more about Gustavo Ribeiro’s studio, Miralumo Films, on their website.