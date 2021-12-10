Modern Irish

Combining Irish dance, modern music, and 7 exceptional dancers, the amazing Slide Step Irish Dance Company is an absolute wonder. When YouTube recommended the first video below, I was positively blown away. The video features a team of exceptional dancers performing in an underground parking lot to Five More Hours by Derro X Chris Brown. The tightly-synchronized troupe’s impeccable timing and talent makes for an exhilarating, highly-stylized dance video.
Slide Step have been described as “the best-drilled young Irish dance troupe working in Ireland today,” and watching their videos, I believe it. The Dublin-based group performs throughout Ireland and all over Europe at festivals, corporate events, parties, and even weddings.
You can follow the Slide Step Irish Dance Company on Instagram and Facebook, and you can book them on the 360 Entertainment website.
December 10, 2021 at 7:05 am
I confess I am not overly fond of Irish dancing but I always like when something traditional is made contemporary and I definitely appreciate their talent.
December 10, 2021 at 7:50 am
This was super fun – thoe dancers are so talented (and so fit) and there is a great energy to their combos – 🙂
December 10, 2021 at 9:50 am
I hope everybody’s sense of humor is working. During the dance, the upper body does not move. All the movement is from the waist down. BUI the girls need to find a way for their pony tails not to give away just how much they are moving from the waist up also. As Donna already knows, these dancers are special to me. In my prime I could never come close to them. I had the pleasure of seeing one the many troupes of twelve do this for one hour. I still don’t know how they did it. I will never forget in my life the “Fire Dance”. that I also got to watch during a ‘pay per view’ at a movie theater. Hal
December 10, 2021 at 10:19 am
I’m so glad you mentioned their pony tails–I think I kept noticing that as much as their dancing! I love tap dancing!
December 10, 2021 at 11:13 am
They are good. Practice makes perfect.
