Modern Irish

Combining Irish dance, modern music, and 7 exceptional dancers, the amazing Slide Step Irish Dance Company is an absolute wonder. When YouTube recommended the first video below, I was positively blown away. The video features a team of exceptional dancers performing in an underground parking lot to Five More Hours by Derro X Chris Brown. The tightly-synchronized troupe’s impeccable timing and talent makes for an exhilarating, highly-stylized dance video.

Slide Step have been described as “the best-drilled young Irish dance troupe working in Ireland today,” and watching their videos, I believe it. The Dublin-based group performs throughout Ireland and all over Europe at festivals, corporate events, parties, and even weddings.

You can follow the Slide Step Irish Dance Company on Instagram and Facebook, and you can book them on the 360 Entertainment website.