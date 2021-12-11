Repost: High Wires

11/28/16: Art director/illustrator/3D artist Mat Szulik is one of the most skilled digital artists I’ve ever seen. That’s right, I said digital. The fantastic “sculpture” above is in fact a digital rendering. I love everything about his art: the spareness of detail, the liberal use of white space, the skillful design, but I think it’s the depth that the clever use of gold inside silver that really caught my attention. If I had realized that the works weren’t actually created IRL with wire, I might have kept going, but I’m glad they stopped me. Upon further reflection, it’s pretty incredible that Szulik is able to create such realistic-looking renderings. Just another facet of his art.

True, it bums me out a little that I cannot, in fact, own one of these objects. That’s okay. If I get lonely, I’ll just go back to WireArtInk.

You can see all of Mat Szulik’s gorgeous work on Instagram.

