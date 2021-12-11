My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

Repost: High Wires

Mat Szulik

11/28/16: Art director/illustrator/3D artist Mat Szulik is one of the most skilled digital artists I’ve ever seen. That’s right, I said digital. The fantastic “sculpture” above is in fact a digital rendering. I love everything about his art: the spareness of detail, the liberal use of white space, the skillful design, but I think it’s the depth that the clever use of gold inside silver that really caught my attention. If I had realized that the works weren’t actually created IRL with wire, I might have kept going, but I’m glad they stopped me. Upon further reflection, it’s pretty incredible that Szulik is able to create such realistic-looking renderings. Just another facet of his art.

True, it bums me out a little that I cannot, in fact, own one of these objects. That’s okay. If I get lonely, I’ll just go back to WireArtInk. 

You can see all of Mat Szulik’s gorgeous work on Instagram.

All images property of Mat Szulik.

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

2 thoughts on “Repost: High Wires

Leave a comment

  1. janhaltn
    December 11, 2021 at 8:44 am

    Different. Interesting. Worth time to study. Hal

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  2. bcparkison
    December 11, 2021 at 9:22 am

    I have no idea how this is done. but…he is good.

    Like

    Reply

