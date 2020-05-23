My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

Virtual Thing of the Day: 5/23/20

Some Good News

Hello, my dears. Today marks two full months since I started doing a daily virtual thing of the day. I have really enjoyed it, but two posts per day has been a lot to keep up with. I need to beg off. Anyway, I think we all know how to amuse ourselves online at this point. Now we’re all just looking forward to the day when we don’t have to. Since there is no end in sight, at least for New York, I hope you will forgive me for downgrading my daily virtual thing to an occasional feature of my daily blog. Today’s virtual thing will hopefully be sweet and charming enough to make up for my afternoon absences.

This is the YouTube-based vlog (video blog) known as Some Good News. Created and hosted by actor and filmmaker John Krasinski (and sometimes his wife, Emily Blunt), the web series was dedicated entirely to good news. Like me, Krasinski has been working to keep things as positive as possible. New episodes have come out every week for the last eight Sundays, and though the series is now on hiatus (see? even famous people get tired), those episodes should keep you (and me) busy for a while. Krasinski said he was taking a break to try and avoid quarantine fatigue. I can relate! I’m suffering from a bit of that myself.

You can watch Some Good News on YouTube and you can follow the show on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook.

And I want to thank you for all your kindness and loyal engagement in my Virtual Thing of the Day series. You all made this labor of love worthwhile, and I truly appreciate your support.

  1. bcparkison
    May 23, 2020 at 2:13 pm

    Bless your heart. You have hung on longer than I would have and I have enjoyed every one….well almost every one, of your post. Things are a little more relaxed down here but we really can’t be to careful. Stay healthy.

  2. Michele
    May 23, 2020 at 2:42 pm

    Oh Donna – thanks for all your dedicated sourcing. And today’s virtual submission went straight to my heart. I smiled through my tears! Thanks!

  3. Sheree
    May 23, 2020 at 3:54 pm

    Many thanks and this one’s a goody.

  4. loisajay
    May 23, 2020 at 3:57 pm

    His Prom show was the best! What a gift he gave to the 2020 Senior Class.

