Kōkua Festival

Today, we get to enjoy the 2020 Kōkua Festival – Live from Home. The Kōkua Festival is a benefit concert for the Kōkua Hawai’i Foundation, a nonprofit organization supporting environmental education in the schools and communities of Hawaii. The Foundation’s mission is to give students experiences that help them understand and appreciate their environment, encouraging them to become be lifelong stewards of the earth. We could certainly use some more of those!

There is a comfortable warmth to these performance that feel like my memories of Hawaii culture. Hope I get to go back there sometime, and spend more time with the people (and less time in the resorts).

You can follow the Kōkua Hawaii Foundation on their website and their YouTube channel, and you can learn more on the festival website.

  1. janhaltn
    May 24, 2020 at 6:29 am

    What a fun way to start the day. Don’t remember every hearing banana pancakes before and it was cute. Hal

  2. Laura (PA Pict)
    May 24, 2020 at 8:38 am

    That was a welcome dose of sunshine and happiness on this grey morning.

