Today, we get to enjoy the 2020 Kōkua Festival – Live from Home. The Kōkua Festival is a benefit concert for the Kōkua Hawai’i Foundation, a nonprofit organization supporting environmental education in the schools and communities of Hawaii. The Foundation’s mission is to give students experiences that help them understand and appreciate their environment, encouraging them to become be lifelong stewards of the earth. We could certainly use some more of those!

There is a comfortable warmth to these performance that feel like my memories of Hawaii culture. Hope I get to go back there sometime, and spend more time with the people (and less time in the resorts).

You can follow the Kōkua Hawaii Foundation on their website and their YouTube channel, and you can learn more on the festival website.