Sasha Unisex

Sasha Unisex

The remarkable tattoo artist known as Sasha Unisex designs glorious, brightly-colored tattoos that you can try before you buy! Her designs usually begin as watercolor paintings, which she then faithfully reproduces on her client’s skin. But if you’re not ready to commit, she also sells her unique designs as temporary tattoos (and also prints, stickers, sweatshirts, pins, and patches).

“I like topics that bring happiness. My style is kind of watercolor style but it is more graphic. I like simple things, colorful with strange combinations of color, shapes.”

You can follow Sasha Unisex on her website and on Instagram.

#bracelettattoo 🍇🍓💕

#bracelettattoo 🍇🍓💕



1, 2, 3? 🌸🖌🐰 #hydrangea

1, 2, 3? 🌸🖌🐰 #hydrangea



❤️Fuji 🗻

❤️Fuji 🗻



🌸Fuji🗻 Done at @vadersdye

🌸Fuji🗻 Done at @vadersdye



View this post on Instagram

🌸 How do you decide what tattoo you want? 🌸



Fly me to the moon✨🌝

Fly me to the moon✨🌝



🔥 #phoenixtattoo

🔥 #phoenixtattoo



Freesia 🌞

Freesia 🌞



  1. janhaltn
    May 23, 2020 at 7:21 am

    Beautiful work. This sailor has never got a tatoo and not going to start anytime soon. But, there are a couple that I would not mind having handing on my walls. I think the key word here is ‘temporary’. . She paints them on and they either wash off or fade away in time. So, with that mind the question is do I want to be a living canvus for her to paint on? Hal

  2. bcparkison
    May 23, 2020 at 8:33 am

    She doe paint beautifully but sorry..tatoos just turn me off.

  3. StellaKate Blue
    May 23, 2020 at 11:07 am

    Beautiful and unique work! I love the hummingbird!

