Sasha Unisex

The remarkable tattoo artist known as Sasha Unisex designs glorious, brightly-colored tattoos that you can try before you buy! Her designs usually begin as watercolor paintings, which she then faithfully reproduces on her client’s skin. But if you’re not ready to commit, she also sells her unique designs as temporary tattoos (and also prints, stickers, sweatshirts, pins, and patches).

“I like topics that bring happiness. My style is kind of watercolor style but it is more graphic. I like simple things, colorful with strange combinations of color, shapes.”

You can follow Sasha Unisex on her website and on Instagram.