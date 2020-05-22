My OBT

Virtual Thing of the Day: 5/22/20

There is no place on Earth that I love more than New York City, so today’s thing is making me especially happy! This is the wondrous Museum of the City of New York, where the past informs the future. The collections are fan-friggin-tastic; I’m especially obsessed with the Theater Collection, though the Costumes & Textiles and Furniture & Decorative arts galleries are equally delish.

And the Museum of the City of New York isn’t just about history. They are currently putting out a call for current photographs to add to their #CovidStoriesNYC collection.

“For over a century, Museum of the City of New York has been documenting New York City’s stories–dating to its earliest days–regardless of the nature they take.

“At any given moment, there are a myriad of stories playing out on our streets, public and private institutions, and in our homes. The Museum wants to share your stories as experienced through the lens of this COVID-19 crisis and related health and government guidelines, arguably one of the most challenging times in New York City history.”

– #CovidStoriesNYC

You can learn more on the Museum of the City of New York website and you can follow the Museum on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube.

"We are swooning over this Art Deco masterpiece at 888 Grand Concourse.⠀ .⠀ Designed by Emery Roth and completed in 1937, this landmarked Art Deco apartment house has a stunning checkered gold and black semi-circular entrance (unfortunately dulled here by the black and white photography). With an owner who allowed the building to deteriorate in recent years (fed up residents went so far as staging a rent strike in 2016), it is in need of some TLC inside and out. A 2017 change in ownership hopefully results in needed repairs." PHOTO: Wurts Brothers, 1937⠀ via @urbanarchiveny via @museumofcityny . . . #tbt #regram #thebronx #bronx #fromthebronx #thebronxdoesitbetter #iamthebronx #wearethebronx #nycgo #seeyourcity #thebronxnyc #thebronxusa #thisisnewyorkcity #trueyorkcity #urbanarchive #nychistory #grandconcourse #artdeco #emeryroth #entrance #curves #landmark #terrazzo #museumofcityny #urbanarchiveny #wormseyeview

This #MuseumMomentOfZen is from our current exhibition, "Collecting⁣ New York's Stories: Stuyvesant to Sid Vicious," which features highlights drawn from the hundreds of additions to the Museum’s permanent collection over the past three years, running the gamut from⁣ the colonial era to the recent past. Since we can't welcome you in person, we will continue to share New York stories with you via social media.⁣ ⁣ Photographer Harvey Wang has published six books of photography and has exhibited at museums including the National Museum of American History at the Smithsonian Institution in Washington D.C., the New-York Historical Society, and the Museum of the City of New York. His short film about the photographer Milton Rogovin won the prize for best documentary short at the Tribeca Film Festival. Wang worked as a photographer at The Village Voice under Fred W. McDarrah.⁣ ⁣ Photo: @harveywang_ny Avenue C, New York, 1980⁣ Gelatin silver print⁣ Museum of the City of New York, 2019.11.26⁣ ⁣ #Manhattan #NYC #NewYorkCity #photography #photograph⁣ #CollectingNYStories #1980s #NYCulture2Go #CultureFromHome

2 thoughts on “Virtual Thing of the Day: 5/22/20

Leave a comment

  1. Sheree
    May 22, 2020 at 4:09 pm

    Going to check this out!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

