Virtual Thing of the Day: 5/22/20

There is no place on Earth that I love more than New York City, so today’s thing is making me especially happy! This is the wondrous Museum of the City of New York, where the past informs the future. The collections are fan-friggin-tastic; I’m especially obsessed with the Theater Collection, though the Costumes & Textiles and Furniture & Decorative arts galleries are equally delish.

And the Museum of the City of New York isn’t just about history. They are currently putting out a call for current photographs to add to their #CovidStoriesNYC collection.

“For over a century, Museum of the City of New York has been documenting New York City’s stories–dating to its earliest days–regardless of the nature they take. “At any given moment, there are a myriad of stories playing out on our streets, public and private institutions, and in our homes. The Museum wants to share your stories as experienced through the lens of this COVID-19 crisis and related health and government guidelines, arguably one of the most challenging times in New York City history.” – #CovidStoriesNYC

