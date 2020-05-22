My OBT

For Good

There have been so many cool videos made during this time of hardship that I thought it would be a good idea to put a few of them together. All of the videos below are raising money for a different worthy charity.

OK Go for Partners in Health: Visit to read Damian’s personal letter about this song and make a donation to Partners In Health.

The West End Elphabas and Glindas for The Make a Difference Trust:

GLEE Cast Reunion for The Actors Fund:

West End stars perform Les Misérables’ Do You Hear The People Sing for Acting For Others:

Six the Musical for Support Act:

And finally, DJ David Guetta’s 1.5 hr-long concert United at Home benefiting the World Health Organization, Feeding South Florida, Feeding America, and La Fondation des Hôpitaux de Paris (donate here to have your $ matched):

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

  1. bcparkison
    May 22, 2020 at 8:48 am

    A lot of people worked a lot of hours to pull these together.

  2. janhaltn
    May 22, 2020 at 9:24 am

    I shut my computer down early yesterday. This was a great wake up today. I hate to disppoint a number of people, including myself but the garden this year is going to be the garden next year due to unexpected costs. The transmission went out in my Tahoe. Back to this great collection. Not only have a lot of peoiple worked very hard doing the above but if nothing else, I think some really good work was done and You Tube will have all of it. You just need to know where to look. Maybe Donna can give us some lessons. I am still playing some of past days. Can never get enough of Yo Yo Ma. I would like too know how this was done. The video quality appears to be all the same. So my guess is they set up the video/audio equipment at each location and then somebody did some magic and they put it all together. OUTSTANDING work!! Hal

