There have been so many cool videos made during this time of hardship that I thought it would be a good idea to put a few of them together. All of the videos below are raising money for a different worthy charity.

OK Go for Partners in Health: Visit to read Damian’s personal letter about this song and make a donation to Partners In Health.

The West End Elphabas and Glindas for The Make a Difference Trust:

GLEE Cast Reunion for The Actors Fund:

West End stars perform Les Misérables’ Do You Hear The People Sing for Acting For Others:

Six the Musical for Support Act:

And finally, DJ David Guetta’s 1.5 hr-long concert United at Home benefiting the World Health Organization, Feeding South Florida, Feeding America, and La Fondation des Hôpitaux de Paris (donate here to have your $ matched):