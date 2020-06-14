Virtual Virtuosi

Has this ever happened to you? Some days, 2020 feels like the world is conspiring against you. Today, I’m feeling a bit overwhelmed, so I thought I’d do a bit of self soothing. And although I am highly visually-oriented, my go-to when I need comforting is always music. Today’s post is that in spades.

Last month, I posted about a number of wonderful virtual performances by West End and Broadway stars. Since then, my YouTube feed has been full of amazing virtual choir performances. I thought today, I’d post some of the virtual choir performances that are keeping me going. There’s something for everyone in here – popular, original, folk, and even a bit of religious music. It is all giving me peaceful feelings, and I hope it does the same for you.

The key to getting through all of this is working together, and these talented, lovely people are doing a beautiful job of it.

Much love,

Donna