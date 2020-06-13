Yehuda & Maya Devir

Today, I bring you two gorgeous – and gorgeously talented – Israeli artists. Yehuda and Maya Devir are the artists behind the web comic known as One of Those Days, in which they share their relationship and family ups and downs. Their honesty and humor is remarkable, and in case you were wondering, yes, they really do look like that.

The couple – now with baby – are a completely open book, so I’m going to let their art introduce them to you.

You can see more of Yehuda and Maya Devir’s work on their website and on Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, and Patreon.