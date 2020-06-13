My OBT

One of Those Days

by

Yehuda & Maya Devir

Today, I bring you two gorgeous – and gorgeously talented – Israeli artists. Yehuda and Maya Devir are the artists behind the web comic known as One of Those Days, in which they share their relationship and family ups and downs. Their honesty and humor is remarkable, and in case you were wondering, yes, they really do look like that.

The couple – now with baby – are a completely open book, so I’m going to let their art introduce them to you.

You can see more of Yehuda and Maya Devir’s work on their website and on Instagram,  FacebookYouTube, and Patreon.

2 thoughts on "One of Those Days

  1. bcparkison
    June 13, 2020 at 7:07 am

    Haha! These are so true to life.

  2. janhaltn
    June 13, 2020 at 7:43 am

    I am laughing so hard I can barely tyoe this. What great fun!!! – Thanks — Hal

