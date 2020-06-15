My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

The Wave Organ

by 1 Comment

On the shores of San Francisco is a huge acoustic sculpture by the Exploratorium, a community museum dedicated to awareness. The Wave Organ was designed and built in 1986 by two of the museum’s artists in residence, Peter Richards and George Gonzales. The Wave Organ is quite literally played by the ocean. Here’s what the Exploratorium has to say about it:

“The Wave Organ is located on a jetty that forms the small Boat Harbor in the Marina district of San Francisco. The jetty itself was constructed with material taken from a demolished cemetery, providing a wonderful assortment of carved granite and marble, which was used in the construction of this piece. The installation includes 25 organ pipes made of PVC and concrete located at various elevations within the site, allowing for the rise and fall of the tides. Sound is created by the impact of waves against the pipe ends and the subsequent movement of the water in and out of the pipes.”

Doesn’t that sound fascinating? The Wave Organ is definitely something I need to go see. And when you’re arranging your trip, you should plan to be there at high tide, when the organ sounds the best.

You can learn more about the Exploratorium on their website, and you can read all about the Wave Organ on their page and on the #waveorgan hashtag on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram

After we visited the sea organ in Zadar, Croatia, someone told us there was also one in San Francisco and, after almost 9 months of being back, we finally went to see it! Unfortunately, the tide was low so the organ was not making music. On the bright side, the structure was pretty cool to check out and the views were hard to beat! ✨ Swipe to the end to see a photo of us at the sea organ in Zadar. This sea organ did put on a great concert for us as the boats passed by leaving behind music-causing wakes! 🌊 . . . #waveorgan #sanfrancisco #kidswhoexplore #adventuretime #onlyinsf #sanfranciscobay #waves #citybythebay #mysanfrancisco #sanfranciscomom #sf #zadar #seaorganzadar #croatiatravel #photooftheday #instagood #goldenstate #kidswhoexplore #familyfun #bayarea #sanfranciscolife #sanfranciscolove

A post shared by Paola Brigneti (@paolabrigneti) on

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

One thought on “The Wave Organ

Leave a comment

  1. bcparkison
    June 15, 2020 at 7:10 am

    Well…I think there is another one …some where…maybe Europe …that really does sing. This one is interesting but I wasn’t too impressed with the music, if you can call it that.

    Like

    Reply

What do you think?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.