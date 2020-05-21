My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

Virtual Thing of the Day: 5/21/20

Today’s virtual thing is meant to get your little ones up and moving! This is GoNoodle, an ingenious website founded by child development experts in 2013. The site gets kids engaged through kid-friendly yoga, positive games, movement, and mindfulness. And these days, they are particularly focused on stay-at-home activities with their Good Energy at Home series, which includes activities the whole family can do together.

Go check out GoNoodle on their website.

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

2 thoughts on “Virtual Thing of the Day: 5/21/20

  1. janhaltn
    May 21, 2020 at 2:22 pm

    Seems like a very good idea. I think a lot of very goods ideas are going to come out of this virus mess when it is all over. Some will hang around. Hope this is one of them. Hal

