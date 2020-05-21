Virtual Thing of the Day: 5/21/20

Today’s virtual thing is meant to get your little ones up and moving! This is GoNoodle, an ingenious website founded by child development experts in 2013. The site gets kids engaged through kid-friendly yoga, positive games, movement, and mindfulness. And these days, they are particularly focused on stay-at-home activities with their Good Energy at Home series, which includes activities the whole family can do together.
Go check out GoNoodle on their website.
May 21, 2020 at 2:22 pm
Seems like a very good idea. I think a lot of very goods ideas are going to come out of this virus mess when it is all over. Some will hang around. Hope this is one of them. Hal
LikeLiked by 1 person
May 21, 2020 at 5:01 pm
Since they’ve been doing this since 2013, I think we can assume they will continue. I hope their current popularity will keep going, too!
LikeLike