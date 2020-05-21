My OBT

Etsomnia™ 268: The 2500!

Etsom·ni·a (/etˈsämnēə/), noun, 1. a sleep disorder caused by obsessive Etsy browsing. 2. The surprising arrival of weird handmade merchandise ordered when one is only half conscious. (True story.) 3. An excuse for me to be an obnoxious, snarky New Yorker once per week.

It’s my 2500th post! While it’s true that if I can’t live in it or drive it, and it doesn’t increase my property value, I’m definitely not spending $2,500 on anything, I thought it still might be fun to see what kind of treasures that princely sum could get you on Etsy. Let’s play!

Used boots. Are they cute? Yes. Are they $2,500 cute? Definitely not.
A Chanel onesie? I don’t think I’ve ever seen anything that screams one percenter bullshit louder than this.
If I had the money and the need, this repurposed 1940s gurney would make a really fun bar cart! Sold by RockinParrotBoutique
The only thing worse than ugly jewelry is overpriced ugly jewelry.
I will never understand the vintage Beanie Baby market. How on earth did that even happen?
What a beauty! By AaronSmithWoodworker
Sensitive portrait of a young Tippi Hedren.
If I want my fingers to look like that, all I have to do is overdo it with the salt. Much cheaper.
Is it hot in here? By ReigningJewels
Considering they’re covered in snakes, they look kind of bored to me.
This is a $2,500 VHS tape of The Little Mermaid featuring the apparently famous “BANNED COVER.” I would have at least expected one of Ariel’s shell to slip for that kind of money.
I will never have $2,500 for a costume, but this gorgeous Stargate guard costume is worth every penny! By EricsCosplay
What ARE they feeding you?

  1. bcparkison
    May 21, 2020 at 7:35 am

    No problem here. Out of my reach.

  2. Laura (PA Pict)
    May 21, 2020 at 8:03 am

    Congratulations on 2500 posts! Several of these items are definitely over-priced by several zeroes. What are people thinking of? If they genuinely want to make a sale, wouldn’t it be a more sound plan to price in a sensible way? I do love that diamond and sapphire necklace and the converted gurney but my favourite item is the wooden chair.

