Virtual Thing of the Day: 5/20/20

Google/NASA

In this series, I’ve explored virtual tours of all kinds of places – parks, museums, zoos, famous historical sites, even Times Square. And no matter how far flung the locations I’ve blogged about, someone has always been there. I’m willing to bet that none of you have been to today’s virtual location, Mars!

That’s right, the actual surface of Mars as recorded by NASA’s Curiosity rover. The virtual 360 tour was created in collaboration with NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory, and it’s absolutely fascinating.

You can check out Access Mars on Google and on NASA’s website.

