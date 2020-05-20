Isaac Malakkai

muralists in quarantine: https://www.thisiscolossal.com/2020/05/home-muralfest/

This is the art project known as Home MuralFest. For the project, 67 artists simultaneously painted murals in their homes and their outdoor spaces. It was conceived by Copenhagen-based muralist Jacoba Niepoort. She got the idea after her travel plans and mural projects were canceled because of the virus.

“I had been dreaming of methods for connecting individual, like-minded creatives who share common dreams within this multi-layered/directional world of art in the public space. When quarantine hit, I wanted to use the spaces we were in to create parallel individual works.” -Jacoba Niepoort on This is Colossa

Niepoort told her idea to fellow muralist Axel Void, and the two created Home MuralFest. Each of the participating artists painted all throughApril to decorate blank walls in their space.

You can see all the murals on the Home MuralFest project website. You can also follow Axel Void on his website and Jacoba Nieeport on Instagram.