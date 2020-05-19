Virtual Thing of the Day: 5/19/20

Today’s thing is a little quirky and a lot fun. This is A Morbid History Tour with Bernadette Banner & Morgan Donner. You may remember Bernadette Banner from my post about her beautiful cross-century-dressing a few weeks ago. (link to post)

If you’ve never been on a haunted tour of Boston, you’re missing out. The city is lousy with juicy murders, ghost stories, and wonderfully sorted history.

And in case that’s not enough of geeky girls telling spooky Boston stories for you, here’s a list of haunted places in Boston by Boston Book Bitty: