Virtual Thing of the Day: 5/19/20

Today’s thing is a little quirky and a lot fun. This is A Morbid History Tour with Bernadette Banner & Morgan Donner. You may remember Bernadette Banner from my post about her beautiful cross-century-dressing a few weeks ago. (link to post)

If you’ve never been on a haunted tour of Boston, you’re missing out. The city is lousy with juicy murders, ghost stories, and wonderfully sorted history.

And in case that’s not enough of geeky girls telling spooky Boston stories for you, here’s a list of haunted places in Boston by Boston Book Bitty:

  1. janhaltn
    May 19, 2020 at 2:38 pm

    You want strange things, go to French Quarter in New Orleans. Yes, I have been there many times. Besides VooDoo there are other ghosts that roam the area. Just like the lady above, I think that I saw one. She or He was moving around in a side street going away from me. They turned a corner and no I did not chase after them. Hal

  2. Sheree
    May 19, 2020 at 3:34 pm

    I don’t do spooky!

