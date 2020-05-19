Classical Magic

Bolero Julliard

An enterprising group of Julliard music and dance students, led by my guy Yo Yo Ma, have recorded a brilliant video of Ravel’s Bolero. Alongside the students, musical giants including Itzhak Perlman, Emanuel Ax, Jon Batiste, and Yo Yo Ma lend a hand. There are also surprise (comedic) appearances by the likes of Renee Fleming, Patti LuPone, Bradley Whitford, Bebe Neuwirth, Christine Baranski, and Laura Linney. And every time I watch it, I spot more surprises!

Conducted by David Robertson, Julliard’s Director of Conducting Studies, the video was directed and choreographed by Larry Keigwin and Nicole Wolcott of KEIGWIN + COMPANY, and the music was arranged by Hamilton‘s Music Director, Kurt Crowley.