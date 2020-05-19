My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

Classical Magic

by Leave a comment

Bolero Julliard

An enterprising group of Julliard music and dance students, led by my guy Yo Yo Ma, have recorded a brilliant video of Ravel’s Bolero. Alongside the students, musical giants including Itzhak Perlman, Emanuel Ax, Jon Batiste, and Yo Yo Ma lend a hand. There are also surprise (comedic) appearances by the likes of Renee Fleming, Patti LuPone, Bradley Whitford, Bebe Neuwirth, Christine Baranski, and Laura Linney. And every time I watch it, I spot more surprises!

Conducted by David Robertson, Julliard’s Director of Conducting Studies, the video was directed and choreographed by Larry Keigwin and Nicole Wolcott of KEIGWIN + COMPANY, and the music was arranged by Hamilton‘s Music Director, Kurt Crowley.

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

What do you think?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.