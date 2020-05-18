Virtual Thing of the Day: 5/18/20

I’ve found another treasure trove of free online Broadway musicals. This is the series known as The Shows Must Go On. Every Friday, another one of Andrew Lloyd Weber’s musicals can be viewed for free for 24 hours in the UK and for 48 hours across the rest of the world.
You can follow The Shows Must Go On channel on YouTube.
May 18, 2020 at 3:10 pm
I got the watch for the first time I guess the opening of “Cat’s” WOW great voice and great music. Sorry I missed the 48 hour zone but look forward to any more they put on and have it marked on my calendar. I have never seen a Broadway show. It wasn’t on my bucket list but after this very brief look, I want to see more. Hal
May 18, 2020 at 7:49 pm
They can be positively magical. I was very lucky in that my mother used to take me to shows when I was young. It gave me a deep and abiding love of the theater, which I think has served me well. Beloved and I try not to get too carried away, but when we have a free night, sometimes we will do Broadway Roulette. You pick the date and the time, you knock out a few shows you’ve already seen (or don’t want to see) from their list, and on the morning of the show, they tell you what you’re seeing. Tickets are just $49 each, and we’ve had great luck with them. If you’re coming to New York, it’s a great, affordable way to see a show.
May 18, 2020 at 6:44 pm
Super cool, I’ll try to remember or maybe even sign up for pesky notifications.
May 18, 2020 at 7:50 pm
LOL. I hate signing up for lists, but sometimes, it’s worth it.
