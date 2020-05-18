My OBT

Nature Photographer of the Year 2020

Jens Cullmann

Today, we’re looking at the amazing Nature Photographer of the Year 2020 contest organized by the German Society for Nature Photography. I don’t know about you, but I need all the nature I can get right now, and these photos are truly remarkable.

Because the virus and quarantine hit before the Society’s annual general meeting, the voting was instead conducted online. The entries were divided into seven categories: birds, mammals, other animals, plants and fungi, landscapes, nature’s studio, and water.

The Society received 5,046 photos, and 10 images were selected in each of the categories. The first image below by Peter Lindel was selected as the overall winner, but it had a lot of competition.

You can see the winners on the German Society for Nature Photography website and on Instagram and Facebook.

GDT Naturfotograf des Jahres 2020 ist Peter Lindel @naturfolger 👏🏻 Wir gratulieren zu diesem fantastischen Bild. „Das Foto *A hare´s dream* entstand im Juli des Jahres 2019, nachdem mich die monatelange Suche nach einer geeigneten Location zu einem Feldweg führte, der schönstes Morgenlicht, ansprechenden Bewuchs und …. drei Hasen bot! Und da sich zumindest zwei der drei auch durch mich nicht davon abhalten ließen, morgens ihren Weg abzulaufen, entstand eine Serie von Aufnahmen in unterschiedlichen Lichtstimmungen und es gelang mir noch einmal, diese Charakterköpfe fotografisch einzufangen. Verträumt, neugierig, vorsichtig, ängstlich. Die sind Adjektive, die den Ausdruck im Gesicht meines Hasen meiner Meinung nach am treffendsten beschreiben.“ #hare #localphotography #wildlifephotography #gdtfoto #gnj2020

