Jens Cullmann

Today, we’re looking at the amazing Nature Photographer of the Year 2020 contest organized by the German Society for Nature Photography. I don’t know about you, but I need all the nature I can get right now, and these photos are truly remarkable.

Because the virus and quarantine hit before the Society’s annual general meeting, the voting was instead conducted online. The entries were divided into seven categories: birds, mammals, other animals, plants and fungi, landscapes, nature’s studio, and water.

The Society received 5,046 photos, and 10 images were selected in each of the categories. The first image below by Peter Lindel was selected as the overall winner, but it had a lot of competition.

You can see the winners on the German Society for Nature Photography website and on Instagram and Facebook.