Virtual Thing of the Day: 5/17/20

The British architecture firm of Foster + Partners have come up with a brilliant way to keep kids entertained and learning during quarantine. They have published a collection of building templates that can be printed out and assembled using things around the house. Parents can then share their children’s creations using the hashtag #architecturefromhome.
Foster + Partners are also offering new architectural coloring pages and other kid-friendly activities every day. There are even some cool videos and lessons for older learners, too!
You can see all the activities by Foster + Partners on their website and on Instagram and Twitter.
May 17, 2020 at 3:19 pm
More fun for the future builders.
May 17, 2020 at 3:39 pm
It’s wonderful stuff. I would have adored it when I was a kid!
May 17, 2020 at 3:33 pm
What a great idea!
May 17, 2020 at 3:39 pm
It truly is!
May 17, 2020 at 9:38 pm
They have something simular for us Model Train people to add to the layout. Very nice. Hal
May 17, 2020 at 10:07 pm
Hey, that’s cool!
