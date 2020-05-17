Virtual Thing of the Day: 5/17/20

Foster + Partners

The British architecture firm of Foster + Partners have come up with a brilliant way to keep kids entertained and learning during quarantine. They have published a collection of building templates that can be printed out and assembled using things around the house. Parents can then share their children’s creations using the hashtag #architecturefromhome.

Foster + Partners are also offering new architectural coloring pages and other kid-friendly activities every day. There are even some cool videos and lessons for older learners, too!

You can see all the activities by Foster + Partners on their website and on Instagram and Twitter.

If you can make a skyscraper… then why not make a whole city? Download the templates here and send us a photo of your creations! https://t.co/ZtoDGKOrVd #architecturefromhome — Foster + Partners (@FosterPartners) April 11, 2020

Our artists have been busy drawing some of our favourite buildings. But look what’s happened! The lovely blue skies, green trees and all the visitors have disappeared! Can you help add them back to the drawings? https://t.co/41XMeZw8QE #architecturefromhome #learningforchildren pic.twitter.com/OZGG999VKv — Foster + Partners (@FosterPartners) May 16, 2020

Have you ever wondered why stacked boxes sometimes topple over? Why is it that the taller the stack, the wobblier it is? Our engineers have just the solution for you – read on and build your towers as tall as you can possibly imagine: https://t.co/IBDpsJVtGL #architecturefromhome pic.twitter.com/vMgKBvr8xM — Foster + Partners (@FosterPartners) May 9, 2020

Encourage your aspiring architects and learn all about what truly makes a building. Written and illustrated by members of the studio, here is something to read and sing-along, for our younger readers. #architecturefromhome #learningforchildren pic.twitter.com/ox1xSLrNzj — Foster + Partners (@FosterPartners) April 29, 2020

How about drawing the future architect and the most fantastical skyscraper ever designed! This is so much fun and the whole family can play. Download the templates and send us a photo of your creations! https://t.co/NfAWOYYzZJ #architecturefromhome #learningforchildren pic.twitter.com/aDILiU2ca1 — Foster + Partners (@FosterPartners) April 24, 2020

Would you like to learn how to draw like architects? We reveal the (not so) secret techniques that we use to make perspective drawings of our green friends. Download the templates here and send us a photo of your creations! https://t.co/WFjmNCzlPV #architecturefromhome pic.twitter.com/a1aIAKmfWn — Foster + Partners (@FosterPartners) April 17, 2020