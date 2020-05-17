My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

Virtual Thing of the Day: 5/17/20

Foster + Partners

The British architecture firm of Foster + Partners have come up with a brilliant way to keep kids entertained and learning during quarantine. They have published a collection of building templates that can be printed out and assembled using things around the house. Parents can then share their children’s creations using the hashtag #architecturefromhome.

Foster + Partners are also offering new architectural coloring pages and other kid-friendly activities every day. There are even some cool videos and lessons for older learners, too!

You can see all the activities by Foster + Partners on their website and on Instagram and Twitter.

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

6 thoughts on “Virtual Thing of the Day: 5/17/20

  1. bcparkison
    May 17, 2020 at 3:19 pm

    More fun for the future builders.

  2. Sheree
    May 17, 2020 at 3:33 pm

    What a great idea!

  3. janhaltn
    May 17, 2020 at 9:38 pm

    They have something simular for us Model Train people to add to the layout. Very nice. Hal

