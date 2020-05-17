This is almost too painful to post about. Like many musicians, singer Melissa Etheridge has been recording daily concerts in her home to share with her fans. I had bookmarked this recording of Etheridge and her daughter performing the gorgeous song Fix You, made famous by Coldplay. The song is always a real heartbreaker, and I’ve been intending to share it with you for a few weeks.

Three days ago, Melissa Etheridge’s lost her son, making this recording and the choice of song especially poignant and painful. When I heard the news, I immediately thought of this song.

“Today I joined the hundreds of thousands of families who have lost loved ones to opioid addiction. My son Beckett, who was just 21, struggled to overcome his addiction and finally succumbed to it today. My heart is broken.”

Those poor, poor people.

You can watch all of Melissa Etheridge’s Concerts From Home series on her YouTube channel.

If you or someone you love is struggling with addiction or mental illness, go check out the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) National Helpline’s website or call 800-662-HELP.

Lights will guide you home

And ignite your bones

And I will try to fix you.