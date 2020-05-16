Virtual Thing of the Day: 5/16/20

The view from our kitchen

Beloved has been telling me about this group for weeks, but it took me a while to finally get around to looking at it. She was right. It’s amazing. This is the Facebook public group known as the View From My Window. There are a lot of rules, but they add up to a great addition to my Facebook feed.

Here are the photo-related rules

List your Town/Country/Time of the picture on the 1st line!

Only ONE photo/person taken during Coronavirus.

Photo should be taken from your window or porch.

No video, No pano 360°, No square photo, No people, No promotions, No feet up. Do not zoom in – on a bird, on a flower, on the dog, on the cat.

We want to see the view. not your interior. It’s NOT a competition of the most beautiful landscape, cutest animal, most photogenic breakfast, best-looking cocktail, etc.

I quite like that it’s not a competition (though I’ll bet fellow blogger Sheree from View from the Back could blow them all away, anyway). It’s just an accurate representation of people’s view during the virus.

For those of you with Facebook, you can join the group here. If you don’t have Facebook, there’s an Instagram account that may or may not be related but which has very similar content.

And if you’d rather not join the group, feel free to share your view with us right here! I’d love to see what you see.