My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

Kozin/Kozina

Asya Kozina/Dmitriy Kozin

Sometimes, of a Friday, we just need something fabulous. Today’s thing certainly meets the brief! These are the epic paper wigs by designers/paper artists Asya Kozina and Dmitriy Kozin. The St. Petersburg-based artists seamlessly blend Baroque and Rococo styles with cities and seascapes and modern elements to form complex wearable paper sculptures dozens of inches high.

Their most recent series featured oceans full of ships and sea creatures for famous client Dolce & Gabanna.

“We did this work and had (the) idea to do works with various marine monsters. In the old times, sailors believed in gigantic sea monsters… All characters are taken from folk myths.”

You can follow the amazing Asya Kozina and Dmitriy Kozin on their website and on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram

From seria of baroque paper wig: "Sea monsters. Omar." Paper art, sculpture 2019. Asya and Dmitry Kozins Our compliments to photographer Oleg Zlobin @zlobinphoto . Работа из серии "Бумажные барочные парики: морские чудовища . Омар." Paper art, скульптура. 2019 год. Ася и Дмитрий Козины. Спасибо за фото @zlobinphoto #asyakozina #kozin #paperartistry #artistz_united #martialartist #artist_sharing #makeupartist #artistic #artistic_nation #artistry #artist #illustrationartist #artists #artistas #artiste #artista #artvsartist #artist_features #artiststudio #artistsofinstagram #artistico #artist_4_shoutout #artistic_unity_ #artistry_flair #unleashyourinnerartist #artistoninstagram #artistsoninstagram #artistic_share #artistmafia #artistsofig

A post shared by Asya&Dmitriy Kozin's art group (@asya_kozina) on

View this post on Instagram

Wig with beluga. Front view. This wig has an amazing and rich history. We created a pair — with a giant lobster and a beluga — as part of the “Sea monsters”project. Both wigs were presented at the exhibition "Modern costume of the ХХ century", which was held in the fall of 2019 in Moscow under the auspices of @state_historical_museum @bakhrushinmuseum. And then these wigs became part of the great Dolce & Gabbana @dolcegabbana show. Paper art peace by Asya and Dmitry Kozins. Photo by Oleg Zlobin @zlobinphoto У этого парика изумительная и насыщенная история. Мы создали пару — с гигантским омаром и белугой — в рамках проекта “Морские чудовища”. Оба парика были представлены на выставке "Инновационной костюм ХХ века", которая прошла осенью 2019 года в Москве под эгидой @state_historical_museum @bakhrushinmuseum. А затем эти парики стали частью великолепного шоу Dolce & Gabbana @dolcegabbana. Авторы: Ася и Дмитрий Козины. Фото: Олег Злобин @zlobinphoto #asyakozinadmitrykozin #asyakozina #kozin #artproject #artfashion #dolceandgabbana #dolceegabbana #paperart #paperartsy #dolcegabbanastyle #dolchegabbana #cutpaperart #newartist #sepatudolcegabbana #paperartmagazine #paperartistcollective #artprojects #strictlypaperart #dgaltamoda #paperartist #paperarts #paperartists #dolcegabbana #fashion #quilledpaperart #artfair #artfairs #altamoda #paperartwork #seamonsters

A post shared by Asya&Dmitriy Kozin's art group (@asya_kozina) on

View this post on Instagram

"Baroque punk" Turning to the #Baroque and #Rococo stylistics allowed us to make this work in our own authorial spirit. At the same time, it adds dissonance to the image of a punk in a classic businessman's suit. "Барочный панк" Обращение к стилистике барокко и рококо позволило нам сделать эту работу в собственном авторском ключе. Вместе с тем она добавляет диссонанс образу панка в классическом костюме бизнесмена. Paper art peace by Asya and Dmitry Kozins Special for @icart_inc Photo by @zlobinphoto #asyakozina #asyakozinadmitrykozin #kozin #punks #paperartsy #art_we_inspire #art_worldly #punkrock #artlovers #artis #artpop #punky #paperart #paperarts_project #artcraftdesign #artcraft #paperartists #paperarts #paperartworks #paperartistcollective #paperartist #punkin #artworks #artdirection #punk #paperartwork #paperartistry #paperartdesign

A post shared by Asya&Dmitriy Kozin's art group (@asya_kozina) on

View this post on Instagram

This dragon is not accidental here. The work is devoted to the invention of paper in China! Museum collection "Buzeon" 🐉🐉🐉 Этот дракон не случаен здесь. Работа посвящена изобретению бумаги в Китае! В собрании музея "Бузеон"🐉 Фото @zlobinphoto #art_hub #asyakozina #paperartist #sculptureartist #art_perspective #wallsculpture #paperartwork #art_overnight #art_workspace #artsculpture #paperart #modernsculpture #art_feature #kozin #claysculpture #art_sharing #paperarts #art_stupenka #art_whisper #chinaart #sculptureart #softsculpture #papersculpture #art_instablog #relief #art_public #sculptures #sculptureoftheday #painrelief #artforlife

A post shared by Asya&Dmitriy Kozin's art group (@asya_kozina) on

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

8 thoughts on “Kozin/Kozina

Leave a comment

  1. bcparkison
    May 16, 2020 at 8:43 am

    It is a balance act. What imagination and skill. I would not know where to start.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  2. artfulblasphemer
    May 16, 2020 at 8:46 am

    Way back in time, the university theatre department I worked for performed The Misanthrope, and our student designer developed paper wigs, coupled with a riff on period fashions in 80s jewel tones–it was one of the best shows I worked on as a costume shop manager—paper wigs had been being used in exhibits of period fashions in museums for some time, as it reflects the style without distracting from the clothing itself–the upkeep was pretty intense but it was well worth it.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  3. janhaltn
    May 16, 2020 at 9:20 am

    hahaha Don’t think this old man would ever attempt to balance one of those on my head. But, they are very interesting. Give me all the material and I would not have any idea how to even start. Hal

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  4. Laura (PA Pict)
    May 16, 2020 at 10:05 am

    I have seen paper wigs before – on stage and in museum displays – and I have seen paper hats before. These, however, are over and above anything I have seen. The delicacy of the forms and the intricacy of the designs are incredible and would be impressive even if they were sculptures rather than wearable pieces.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply

