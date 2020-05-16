Kozin/Kozina

Sometimes, of a Friday, we just need something fabulous. Today’s thing certainly meets the brief! These are the epic paper wigs by designers/paper artists Asya Kozina and Dmitriy Kozin. The St. Petersburg-based artists seamlessly blend Baroque and Rococo styles with cities and seascapes and modern elements to form complex wearable paper sculptures dozens of inches high.
Their most recent series featured oceans full of ships and sea creatures for famous client Dolce & Gabanna.
“We did this work and had (the) idea to do works with various marine monsters. In the old times, sailors believed in gigantic sea monsters… All characters are taken from folk myths.”
You can follow the amazing Asya Kozina and Dmitriy Kozin on their website and on Instagram.
May 16, 2020 at 8:43 am
It is a balance act. What imagination and skill. I would not know where to start.
May 16, 2020 at 12:33 pm
They’re remarkable in every way!
May 16, 2020 at 8:46 am
Way back in time, the university theatre department I worked for performed The Misanthrope, and our student designer developed paper wigs, coupled with a riff on period fashions in 80s jewel tones–it was one of the best shows I worked on as a costume shop manager—paper wigs had been being used in exhibits of period fashions in museums for some time, as it reflects the style without distracting from the clothing itself–the upkeep was pretty intense but it was well worth it.
May 16, 2020 at 1:30 pm
That sounds just amazing! I’ll bet it was spectacular on stage
May 16, 2020 at 9:20 am
hahaha Don’t think this old man would ever attempt to balance one of those on my head. But, they are very interesting. Give me all the material and I would not have any idea how to even start. Hal
May 16, 2020 at 1:31 pm
I imagine trial and error is the way to proceed
May 16, 2020 at 10:05 am
I have seen paper wigs before – on stage and in museum displays – and I have seen paper hats before. These, however, are over and above anything I have seen. The delicacy of the forms and the intricacy of the designs are incredible and would be impressive even if they were sculptures rather than wearable pieces.
May 16, 2020 at 1:32 pm
Over and Above would have been a great title for this post! They really are remarkably beautiful.
