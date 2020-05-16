Kozin/Kozina

Asya Kozina/Dmitriy Kozin

Sometimes, of a Friday, we just need something fabulous. Today’s thing certainly meets the brief! These are the epic paper wigs by designers/paper artists Asya Kozina and Dmitriy Kozin. The St. Petersburg-based artists seamlessly blend Baroque and Rococo styles with cities and seascapes and modern elements to form complex wearable paper sculptures dozens of inches high.

Their most recent series featured oceans full of ships and sea creatures for famous client Dolce & Gabanna.

“We did this work and had (the) idea to do works with various marine monsters. In the old times, sailors believed in gigantic sea monsters… All characters are taken from folk myths.”

