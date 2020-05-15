Virtual Thing of the Day: 5/15/20

My OBT

When I’m in the mood for pure, unadulterated spectacle, one of my go-to spots is New York’s Museum of Modern Art. Whether you like what you see or you don’t, it’s always a memorable and interesting visit. And now, MOMA, as it is affectionately known, is available online. And it’s not just their contemporary art, either. You can explore collections from the twenties through the present.

You can check out the virtual tour of the Museum of Modern Art on the MOMA website. You can also follow MOMA on their endlessly interesting Instagram.

  1. janhaltn
    May 15, 2020 at 6:07 pm

    Did I like everyone, no. Did I like most of them, yes. There were a few that I thought were outstanding. I did enjoy looking at all of them. Hal

