Virtual Thing of the Day: 5/15/20

1000 Words

When I’m in the mood for pure, unadulterated spectacle, one of my go-to spots is New York’s Museum of Modern Art. Whether you like what you see or you don’t, it’s always a memorable and interesting visit. And now, MOMA, as it is affectionately known, is available online. And it’s not just their contemporary art, either. You can explore collections from the twenties through the present.

You can check out the virtual tour of the Museum of Modern Art on the MOMA website. You can also follow MOMA on their endlessly interesting Instagram.