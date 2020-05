Swans For Relief

My ballet hero Misty Copeland along with Joseph Phillips and 32 premier ballerinas from 22 dance companies in 14 countries have started a great initiative called Swans For Relief. The intention of the fundraiser is to collect donations for dance companies (and dancers) suffering during the pandemic. The ballerinas perform Le Cygne (The Swan) variation with the iconic swan music by Camille Saint-Saëns, as performed by cellist Wade Davis, who also donated his time to the worthy cause.

100% of the funds raised will be distributed among the participating dance company’s COVID-19 relief funds.

To donate, please visit the Swans for Relief Go Fund Me.

The ballerinas featured are below:

•Stella Abrera, American Ballet Theatre, USA

•Precious Adams, English National Ballet, England

•Nathalia Arja, Miami City Ballet, USA

•Isabella Boylston, American Ballet Theatre, USA

•Skylar Brandt, American Ballet Theatre, USA

•Misty Copeland, American Ballet Theatre, USA

•Monike Cristina, Joburg Ballet, South Africa

•Ashley Ellis, Boston Ballet, USA

•Greta Elizondo, Nacional de Danza Mexico, Mexico

•Nikisha Fogo, Vienna State Ballet, Austria

•Angelica Generosa, Pacific Northwest Ballet, USA

•Sarah Hay, Freelance Ballerina, USA

•Francesca Hayward, The Royal Ballet, England

•Robyn Hendricks, The Australian Ballet, Australia

•Whitney Jensen, The Norwegian National Ballet, Norway

•Yuriko Kajiya, Houston Ballet, USA

•Maria Khoreva, Mariinsky Theatre, Russia

•Ako Kondo, The Australian Ballet, Australia

•Misa Kuranaga, San Francisco Ballet, USA

•Stephanie Kurlow, Freelance Hijabi Ballerina, Australia

•Sara Mearns, New York City Ballet, USA

•Ginett Moncho, Ballet Nacional de Cuba, Cuba

•Katherine Ochoa, Ballet Nacional de Cuba, Cuba

•Hannah O’Neill, Paris Opera Ballet, France

•Denise Parungao, Ballet Philippines, Philippines

•Tiler Peck, New York City Ballet, USA

•Tina Pereira, The National Ballet of Canada, Canada

•Ida Praetorius, The Royal Danish Ballet, Denmark

•Jemima Reyes, Ballet Philippines, Philippines

•Ingrid Silva, Dance Theatre of Harlem, USA

•Bianca Teixeira, San Francisco Ballet, USA

•Xu Yan, The National Ballet of China, China