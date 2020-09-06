Theater Greats

More than dining out and parties and travel and all the other things we’ve had to give up for the pandemic, it’s theater I miss the most. I’ve been playing show tunes nonstop for weeks, so I thought I’d go looking for some of my old favorite musicals on YouTube. Kids, I hit the motherlode.

I grew up listening to my parent’s records and watching the movies they loved. My father had loads of classical and jazz and swing, all of which I devoured and loved. But mom’s taste was different. She started going to Broadway shows in the 1940s and 1950s, and it was musical theater that inspired her. Mom had the albums from every show by Rodgers & Hammerstein, Lerner & Loewe, Meredith Wilson, and a slew of others.

I was able to find on YouTube a few of those original cast albums (and the Gigi movie soundtrack, because mom loved Louis Jordan). Mom and I played the records and danced around and sang at the top of our lungs. I really cherish those memories, and hearing these albums again made me feel like she was right here with me. And now, I’m missing more than Broadway…

While I was looking for the albums, I came across a wonderful recording of Lincoln Center’s recent revival of Carousel. What a treat!