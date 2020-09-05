Photo credit: Max’s Exotic Pet Garden

For the last few weeks, the Facebook page known as The Fabulous Weird Trotters has routinely blown me away with their fascinating, gob-smacking, very-shareable posts like the insane fire snail above. They were just too cool to keep to myself!

From creatures to creations to just plain cool stuff, the Facebook page is absolutely stuffed with things I’ve never seen. And as fascinating as their social media posts are, I was very excited to realize that there’s loads more detail on each of the OMGs on the FWT website!

You can see all their crazy-interesting posts on their website and on Facebook and Twitter.

Installed in the year 1410, this 600 year old clock in the city of Prague is the world's oldest astronomical clock still in operation!

Amazon Milk Frog 🐸

Lightning is responsible for this phenomena where a tree burns from the inside! This video was taken in the Bay Area by a firefighter

Aak grasshopper (Poekilocerus pictus), a species of grasshopper found in the Indian subcontinent.

📷 cosmic__disco pic.twitter.com/7MRQUbv4t8 — Fabulous Weird (@FabulousWeird) September 2, 2020

This stunning giant fish is a kinetic sculpture made by the artist Maarten van halderen, based in Raamsdonk, the Netherlands.

It will be seen running around in the center of Waalwijk during the GO Waalwijk festival.

Thank you to the artist for tagging #steampunktendencies pic.twitter.com/9HlFe96Kza — Steampunk Tendencies (@Steampunk_T) August 30, 2020

This is a Baby Goblin bat (Mormopterus minutus), native to Cuba

📷 RAU pic.twitter.com/pLmJE8Bn4P — Fabulous Weird (@FabulousWeird) September 2, 2020

This ring is French, circa 1820. The ring opens up to reveal a so called Galilean telescope with the combination of a convex or converging lens, and a dispersing lens

by this etsy shop : https://t.co/L8qm8SkmkX pic.twitter.com/teRbpzgKei — Arsenic In Shell (@ArsenicInShell) August 8, 2020

The Persian Carpet Flower.

Seeds available here : https://t.co/NdsNMIJn7N pic.twitter.com/891AFQ2A5y — Fabulous Weird (@FabulousWeird) July 28, 2020

The endangered Tasmanian giant freshwater crayfish is the largest freshwater invertebrate in the world, growing to 80cm & weighing up to 3kg!

Handmade Octopus Arm door handles

Available here : m https://t.co/do0ngY4CA6 pic.twitter.com/tmWLqcJFYZ — Apolonis Aphrodisia (@A_aphrodisia) July 22, 2020

A golden tortoise beetle

The beauty of the white-browed tit-warbler

Picasso Bug

You simply cannot beat nature's design. "Sphaerocoris annulus" pic.twitter.com/PbqxiWU5dT — Fabulous Weird (@FabulousWeird) July 21, 2020