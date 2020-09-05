My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

The Fabulous Weird Trotters

by 2 Comments

Photo credit: Max’s Exotic Pet Garden

For the last few weeks, the Facebook page known as The Fabulous Weird Trotters has routinely blown me away with their fascinating, gob-smacking, very-shareable posts like the insane fire snail above. They were just too cool to keep to myself!

From creatures to creations to just plain cool stuff, the Facebook page is absolutely stuffed with things I’ve never seen. And as fascinating as their social media posts are, I was very excited to realize that there’s loads more detail on each of the OMGs on the FWT website!

You can see all their crazy-interesting posts on their website and on Facebook and Twitter.

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

2 thoughts on “The Fabulous Weird Trotters

Leave a comment

  1. Safar Fiertze
    September 5, 2020 at 6:09 am

    Now I know where inspiration for gargoyles came from. That is such a cutely ugly goblin bat!

    Like

    Reply

What do you think?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.