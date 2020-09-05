For the last few weeks, the Facebook page known as The Fabulous Weird Trotters has routinely blown me away with their fascinating, gob-smacking, very-shareable posts like the insane fire snail above. They were just too cool to keep to myself!
From creatures to creations to just plain cool stuff, the Facebook page is absolutely stuffed with things I’ve never seen. And as fascinating as their social media posts are, I was very excited to realize that there’s loads more detail on each of the OMGs on the FWT website!
You can see all their crazy-interesting posts on their website and on Facebook and Twitter.
September 5, 2020 at 6:09 am
Now I know where inspiration for gargoyles came from. That is such a cutely ugly goblin bat!
September 5, 2020 at 7:46 am
Most interesting!
