My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

Fauna and Flora Obscura

by 3 Comments

Panulirus ornatus – AKA Rainbow Lobster

I subscribe to some really interesting social media accounts, and high on my list of favorites is The Fabulous Weird Trotters (about whom I have written before). Their feed continues to be endlessly-fascinating, no matter what their subject. However, my hands-down faves are their unexpected flora and fauna species. What an amazingly-diverse, weird, wonderful world we live in!

You can follow the always-interesting Fabulous Weird Trotters on Instagram, Facebook, Tumblr, and Twitter.

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

3 thoughts on “Fauna and Flora Obscura

Leave a comment

  1. janhaltn
    October 18, 2022 at 9:24 am

    Very interesting. I enjoyed looking at each one. They are special for sure. Hal

    Like

    Reply
  2. swallowridge2
    October 18, 2022 at 12:35 pm

    They are indeed fabulous! I love that dragon (flying lizard).

    Like

    Reply
  3. Laura (PA Pict)
    October 18, 2022 at 2:21 pm

    Nature is so weird and wonky and cool. I absolutely love those mantises and that snake is hypnotic to look at.

    Like

    Reply

What do you think?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.