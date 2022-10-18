Fauna and Flora Obscura

I subscribe to some really interesting social media accounts, and high on my list of favorites is The Fabulous Weird Trotters (about whom I have written before). Their feed continues to be endlessly-fascinating, no matter what their subject. However, my hands-down faves are their unexpected flora and fauna species. What an amazingly-diverse, weird, wonderful world we live in!
You can follow the always-interesting Fabulous Weird Trotters on Instagram, Facebook, Tumblr, and Twitter.
October 18, 2022 at 9:24 am
Very interesting. I enjoyed looking at each one. They are special for sure. Hal
LikeLike
October 18, 2022 at 12:35 pm
They are indeed fabulous! I love that dragon (flying lizard).
LikeLike
October 18, 2022 at 2:21 pm
Nature is so weird and wonky and cool. I absolutely love those mantises and that snake is hypnotic to look at.
LikeLike