Leave it to Jimmy Fallon. During one of his Late Night features, Fallon tells a personal story, then announces a new hashtag, inviting his viewers to contribute to the conversation using the hashtag. Fallon’s latest internet invention has really got legs!

“Tweet something funny or weird that you used to think and tag it with #IUsedToThink.”

We all believed weird stuff as children. Here’s mine: When I was very small, I bugged my parents for a year to get me a “red baby brother.” (My mother had red hair, so I thought a little redhead would be nice.) Right around my fourth birthday, we went to what I believed to be the baby store AND PICKED UP MY NEW RED BABY BROTHER. Still the best birthday present ever. So for years, when friends would try to tell me where babies came from, I rather haughtily announced that they came from the baby store. Duh.

You can check out all the #IUsedToThink submissions on Twitter.

#iusedtothink when I was a kid my room was a mess in the morning because the earth was upside down when I was asleep. — Rob Dixon (@RobDixo09655532) October 10, 2022

My Dad told me that a can of fly spray was just full of pepper. Pepper makes the fly sneeze rendering it unable to fly, it falls and breaks its neck. #iusedtothink this and now so does my child. — Kelly Dee (@KellyDe25322032) October 6, 2022

#IUsedToThink the soap opera The Young & The Restless was called The Young & The Rest Of Us. — On Wisconsin! (@badgermom4ever) October 5, 2022