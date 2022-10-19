Leave it to Jimmy Fallon. During one of his Late Night features, Fallon tells a personal story, then announces a new hashtag, inviting his viewers to contribute to the conversation using the hashtag. Fallon’s latest internet invention has really got legs!
“Tweet something funny or weird that you used to think and tag it with #IUsedToThink.”
We all believed weird stuff as children. Here’s mine: When I was very small, I bugged my parents for a year to get me a “red baby brother.” (My mother had red hair, so I thought a little redhead would be nice.) Right around my fourth birthday, we went to what I believed to be the baby store AND PICKED UP MY NEW RED BABY BROTHER. Still the best birthday present ever. So for years, when friends would try to tell me where babies came from, I rather haughtily announced that they came from the baby store. Duh.
You can check out all the #IUsedToThink submissions on Twitter.
October 19, 2022 at 6:08 am
Ha ha! These are so funny. I love the one about the deaths of sneezing flies and that the fib has been passed on. Your own story about your brother is just delightful. There’s childhood magic in that.
My contribution is that my Dad once told me when I was very wee that gasometers actually contained milk. I believed that for more years than I ought to have. I mentioned the milk supply being low one day to my Mum and got my Dad in trouble for not correcting his fibs.
October 19, 2022 at 8:48 am
LOL. I can see that happening! Dads are such scamps.
October 19, 2022 at 6:53 am
These are hilarious. I look forward to reading them all!
October 19, 2022 at 8:48 am
Glad you liked them!
October 19, 2022 at 9:00 am
I just am not a fan of ‘late night TV’ but they were fun to read today. Hal
October 19, 2022 at 9:35 am
Me too…too late and don’t do TV. but these are fun.
