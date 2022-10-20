Blues and Bluegrass

Sometimes, bluegrass music is just the thing. And today is baby number 2’s birthday, so I thought I’d post something I think she’d dig. This is Whiskey for Breakfast played by Bret Blackshear. Many a morning has this one gotten me up and at ’em, and I hope it fills you with the same joy it does me.

Blackshear is an interesting guy. In addition to his lovely music, he’s also a magician and a bit of a comic. Best known for his appearances as “Blackenshear the Curious,” Bret has performed magic and music at Renaissance fairs all over the world.

You can follow the talented and witty Bret Blackshear on Facebook and YouTube.