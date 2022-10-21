Etsy design awards finalist and star seller Isabell Kiefhaber (A.K.A. GeschmeideUnterTeck) creates what she calls little moments and tiny worlds, all charmingly encapsulated in her resin jewelry. The shop name is derived from the artist’s hometown Kirchheim under Teck combined with the German word for jewelry, geschmeide.
Kiefhaber uses an interesting mix of materials to produce her lovely little scenes including some fine jewelry elements.
“It [started] with my weakness for unusual rings. In 2010, I produced my first ring out of cast resin for myself as a project during summertime… I really like to raise ordinary objects [that] generally nobody pays attention to, into jewels with another viewpoint. In addition, I add materials like gold leaf, silver, or pearls”-Isabell Kiefhaber
You can purchase Isabell Kiefhaber’s jewelry in her Etsy shop, GeschmeideUnterTeck, and you can follow the artist on Instagram and Facebook.
October 21, 2022 at 8:30 am
So much detail in such a small space! Tho for a sec I thought that cow one was nsfw…
LikeLiked by 1 person
October 21, 2022 at 2:57 pm
Me too! I am glad I am not the only one who misread that situation.
LikeLiked by 1 person
October 21, 2022 at 9:12 am
While I am not into jewelry I do think the imagination behind the design is unique. The fish and books especially .
LikeLiked by 1 person
October 21, 2022 at 9:58 am
I also thought the fish were real at first look. I only own one piece of jewelry and Jan almost wore any. The thought and work that went into each one made them special Hal
LikeLike
October 21, 2022 at 2:58 pm
These are a lot of fun. I would have worn the heck out of these in my younger days. Teenage me was all about the fingers bedecked in brightly coloured, chunky rings.
LikeLiked by 1 person