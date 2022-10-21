GeschmeideUnterTeck

Etsy design awards finalist and star seller Isabell Kiefhaber (A.K.A. GeschmeideUnterTeck) creates what she calls little moments and tiny worlds, all charmingly encapsulated in her resin jewelry. The shop name is derived from the artist’s hometown Kirchheim under Teck combined with the German word for jewelry, geschmeide.

Kiefhaber uses an interesting mix of materials to produce her lovely little scenes including some fine jewelry elements.

“It [started] with my weakness for unusual rings. In 2010, I produced my first ring out of cast resin for myself as a project during summertime… I really like to raise ordinary objects [that] generally nobody pays attention to, into jewels with another viewpoint. In addition, I add materials like gold leaf, silver, or pearls” -Isabell Kiefhaber

You can purchase Isabell Kiefhaber’s jewelry in her Etsy shop, GeschmeideUnterTeck, and you can follow the artist on Instagram and Facebook.