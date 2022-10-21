My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

Little Moments

by 5 Comments

GeschmeideUnterTeck

Etsy design awards finalist and star seller Isabell Kiefhaber (A.K.A. GeschmeideUnterTeck) creates what she calls little moments and tiny worlds, all charmingly encapsulated in her resin jewelry. The shop name is derived from the artist’s hometown Kirchheim under Teck combined with the German word for jewelry, geschmeide.

Kiefhaber uses an interesting mix of materials to produce her lovely little scenes including some fine jewelry elements.

“It [started] with my weakness for unusual rings. In 2010, I produced my first ring out of cast resin for myself as a project during summertime… I really like to raise ordinary objects [that] generally nobody pays attention to, into jewels with another viewpoint. In addition, I add materials like gold leaf, silver, or pearls”

-Isabell Kiefhaber

You can purchase Isabell Kiefhaber’s jewelry in her Etsy shop, GeschmeideUnterTeck, and you can follow the artist on Instagram and Facebook.

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

5 thoughts on “Little Moments

Leave a comment

  1. ChrisLomaka
    October 21, 2022 at 8:30 am

    So much detail in such a small space! Tho for a sec I thought that cow one was nsfw…

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  2. bcparkison
    October 21, 2022 at 9:12 am

    While I am not into jewelry I do think the imagination behind the design is unique. The fish and books especially .

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  3. janhaltn
    October 21, 2022 at 9:58 am

    I also thought the fish were real at first look. I only own one piece of jewelry and Jan almost wore any. The thought and work that went into each one made them special Hal

    Like

    Reply
  4. Laura (PA Pict)
    October 21, 2022 at 2:58 pm

    These are a lot of fun. I would have worn the heck out of these in my younger days. Teenage me was all about the fingers bedecked in brightly coloured, chunky rings.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

What do you think?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.