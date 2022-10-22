Repost: It’s Witchcraft!!

10/29/16: A couple of weeks ago, our daughter’s cruise ship was stopping in Boston for the day, so we picked her up and headed to the Derby Square Flea Salvage Art Festival in Salem, Massachusetts. The weather was perfect, the festival was wonderful, and we had a really great time wandering around, checking out all the Halloween-themed items for sale. (Salem really is a bit obsessed, but who am I to point fingers?)

When I came to the stall of Evercrumbly & Witch, purveyors of couture witch hats (you read that right), I was absolutely blown away. The only other time I’ve seen costumes of this quality was backstage at the Metropolitan Opera. Designed and constructed by the husband-and-wife team of Frederick and Jamie Addington, these hats are true works of art. The choice of materials, the perfection of the workmanship, and the beauty of their designs had me positively swooning. Never in my life have I wanted a hat so badly. The only thing that held me back from buying one was the fact that I honestly have nowhere to put it. (Stupid tiny house…)

So if you want to make an entrance next Halloween, go check out their Etsy shop, EvercrumblyAndWitch and their Instagram. You will certainly be glad you did!

UPDATE: They sold out! I’m so glad for them. So check out the pictures below, and go visit their Etsy shop after Halloween. You clearly need to plan ahead if you’re going to wear something this fabulous!

All images property of Evercrumbly & Witch, used with permission.

